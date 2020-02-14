AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: Greater Western Sydney women vs. North Melbourne (FS2)
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Racing Experience 300 practice (FS1)
3 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series, NextEra Energy 250 qualifying (FS1)
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Racing Experience 300 final practice (FS1)
5 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice (FS1)
7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series, NextEra Energy 250 (FS1)
BOXING
10 p.m.: Joseph Jackson vs. Derrick Colemon, Thomas Mattice vs. Isaac Cruz Gonzalez (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Toledo (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Davidson at St. Bonaventure (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Yale at Princeton (ESPNews)
7 p.m.: Akron at Central Michigan (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Illinois-Chicago at Wright State (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Rider at Siena (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: St. John’s at Creighton (FS2)
Baseball
3 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: James Madison at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: Seton Hall at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: Army at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (MLB)
Gymnastics
7 p.m.: Arkansas at Alabama (SEC)
8 p.m.: West Virginia/TCU at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
8:30 p.m.: Florida at Auburn (SEC)
Hockey
6 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)
8:30 p.m.: Denver at North Dakota (CBS Sports)
Softball
10 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina (ESPNU)
Noon: Kansas vs. Georgia (SEC)
1 p.m.: Florida State vs. Washington (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Ohio State at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: Alabama vs. UCLA (ESPNU)
5:30 p.m.: Indiana at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
Wrestling
7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at N.C. State (ACC)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Virginia at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
9 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska (Big Ten)
GOLF
Noon: Champions, Chubb Classic (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)
10 p.m.: LPGA, Australian Open (Golf)
NBA
Noon: Rising Stars Practice (NBA)
7 p.m.: All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Rising Stars Challenge (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m.: New Jersey at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Montreal at Pittsburgh (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Columbus (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)
2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Wolverhampton (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
2 a.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Trophy, Thailand Open (Tennis)
7:30 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)
TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 p.m.: USATF Indoor Championships (NBC Sports)
