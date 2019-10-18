AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: Xfinity practice (NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports)

7 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)

11 p.m.: ARCA, Kansas 150 (FS1)

BOXING

10 p.m.: Artur Beterbiev vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (ESPN)

CFL

7 p.m.: Toronto at Montreal (ESPNews)

COLLEGES

Basketball

7 p.m.: Duke Countdown to Craziness (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Kentucky Blue-White Game (SEC)

Football

6:30 p.m.: Marshall at Florida Atlantic (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse (ESPN)

8:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Northwestern (Big Ten)

10 p.m.: UNLV at Fresno State (CBS Sports)

Men’s soccer

5 p.m.: Cornell at Yale (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest (ACC)

6:30 p.m.: Indiana at Maryland (FS2)

7 p.m.: N.C. State at Duke (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Florida International (ESPN+)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: High Point at Winthrop (ESPN+)

6:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Duke at Clemson (ACC Extra)

9 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi (SEC)

9 p.m.: Illinois at Wisconsin (FS2)

Women’s soccer

5 p.m.: Duke at Louisville (ACC Extra)

5 p.m.: Miami at Florida State (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)

8 p.m.: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (ACC Extra)

8 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Samford (ESPN3)

GOLF

6 a.m.: EPGA, Open de France (Golf)

9:30 a.m.: EPGA, Open de France (Golf)

1 p.m.: Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Golf)

10 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup (Golf)

Early Saturday

2 a.m.: LPGA, Buick Shanghai (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Mandarin (Fla.) at Sandalwood (Fla.)(ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: East Forsyth at Glenn (WMYV)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

MLB

7 p.m.: Houston at New York Yankees (FS1)

NBA

8 p.m.: New Orleans at New York (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Washington (NHL)

10 p.m.: Carolina at Anaheim (Fox Sports South)

RUGBY

Early Saturday

3 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. Australia (NBC Sports)

SKATING

Early Saturday

Midnight: ISU Grand Prix (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bayer Leverkusen at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS2)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open, Kremlin Cup (Tennis)

