COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Kent State at Buffalo (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Yale at Brown (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue (FS1)

9 p.m.: Northern Kentucky at Wright State (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Marquette at Butler (FS1)

Wrestling

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ACC)

7 p.m.: Virginia at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Ohio State at Iowa (Big Ten)

Gymnastics

7 p.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: LSU at Florida (ESPN2)

FIGURE SKATING

5 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships (WXII)

GOLF

2:30 a.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)

11:30 a.m.: LPGA, Gainbridge (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Farmers Insurance Open (Golf)

Early Saturday

3:30 a.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

11 p.m.: Coronado (Nev.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) (ESPNU)

NBA

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Miami (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Indiana at Golden State (NBA)

NHL

8 p.m.: All-Star Skills Competition (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Borrusia Dortmund (FS2)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, America at Tijuana (FS2)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+, ESPN3)

9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

Early Saturday

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments