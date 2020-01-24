COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Kent State at Buffalo (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Yale at Brown (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue (FS1)
9 p.m.: Northern Kentucky at Wright State (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Marquette at Butler (FS1)
Wrestling
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ACC)
7 p.m.: Virginia at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Ohio State at Iowa (Big Ten)
Gymnastics
7 p.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas (SEC)
7:30 p.m.: LSU at Florida (ESPN2)
FIGURE SKATING
5 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships (WXII)
GOLF
2:30 a.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)
11:30 a.m.: LPGA, Gainbridge (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Farmers Insurance Open (Golf)
Early Saturday
3:30 a.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
11 p.m.: Coronado (Nev.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) (ESPNU)
NBA
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Miami (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Indiana at Golden State (NBA)
NHL
8 p.m.: All-Star Skills Competition (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Borrusia Dortmund (FS2)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, America at Tijuana (FS2)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+, ESPN3)
9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
Early Saturday
3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.