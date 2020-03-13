AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Atlanta 250 practice (FS1)
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 practice (FS1)
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Georgia 200 practice (FS1)
5 p.m.: Xfinity, Atlanta 250 practice (FS1)
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 practice (FS1)
10:55 p.m.: Formula One, Australian Grand Prix practice (ESPNews)
Early Saturday
1:55 a.m.: Formula One, Australian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN2)
BOXING
10 p.m.: Brandun Lee vs. Camilo Prieto (Showtime)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, The Players Championship (Golf)
SOCCER
3:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Paderborn at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS2)
