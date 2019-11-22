AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.: FIA, Ad Diriyah ePrix (FS2)
COLLEGES
Football
9:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Wyoming (ESPN2)
Men’s Basketball
11:30 a.m.: Nicholls State vs. N.C. A&T (CBS Sports)
Noon: Charleston Classic, semifinal (ESPN2)
Noon: Myrtle Beach Invitational (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Maryland-Baltimore County at Eastern Michigan (CBS Sports)
2:30 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational, semifinal (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic (ESPNU)
4:30 p.m.: North Texas vs. Rhode Island (CBS Sports)
5 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic, third place game (ESPN2)
5 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational, semifinal (ESPNU)
7 p.m: Wake Forest vs. Davidson (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic, final (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Charleston Classic, consolation game (ESPNews)
7 p.m.: LSU vs. Utah State (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: George Mason at Maryland (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky (SEC)
7 p.m.: Morehead State at Butler (FS1)
7:30 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: South Dakota at Arkansas (SEC)
9 p.m.: Cal Poly at Creighton (FS1)
9:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic, semifinal (ESPNU)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Florida State at Pittsburgh (ACC)
9 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota (Big Ten)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: Elon at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
6:30 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at St. John’s (ESPN3)
Women’s soccer
5 p.m.: Brown vs. Florida State (ACC Extra)
6 p.m.: Colorado vs. North Carolina (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Washington State vs. Virginia (ACC Extra)
GOLF
2 a.m.: EPGA, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)
Noon: PGA, RSM Classic (Golf)
4 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)
Early Saturday
2 a.m.: EPGA, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Andrews at Elkin (WIFM 100.9)
NBA
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Washington (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: San Antonio at Philadelphia (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: New Jersey at Pittsburgh (NHL)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)
10 p.m.: León at Tijuana (FS2)
