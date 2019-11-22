AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.: FIA, Ad Diriyah ePrix (FS2)

COLLEGES

Football

9:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Wyoming (ESPN2)

Men’s Basketball

11:30 a.m.: Nicholls State vs. N.C. A&T (CBS Sports)

Noon: Charleston Classic, semifinal (ESPN2)

Noon: Myrtle Beach Invitational (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Maryland-Baltimore County at Eastern Michigan (CBS Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational, semifinal (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic (ESPNU)

4:30 p.m.: North Texas vs. Rhode Island (CBS Sports)

5 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic, third place game (ESPN2)

5 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational, semifinal (ESPNU)

7 p.m: Wake Forest vs. Davidson (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic, final (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Charleston Classic, consolation game (ESPNews)

7 p.m.: LSU vs. Utah State (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: George Mason at Maryland (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky (SEC)

7 p.m.: Morehead State at Butler (FS1)

7:30 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: South Dakota at Arkansas (SEC)

9 p.m.: Cal Poly at Creighton (FS1)

9:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic, semifinal (ESPNU)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Florida State at Pittsburgh (ACC)

9 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota (Big Ten)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: Elon at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

6:30 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at St. John’s (ESPN3)

Women’s soccer

5 p.m.: Brown vs. Florida State (ACC Extra)

6 p.m.: Colorado vs. North Carolina (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Washington State vs. Virginia (ACC Extra)

GOLF

2 a.m.: EPGA, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)

Noon: PGA, RSM Classic (Golf)

4 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)

Early Saturday

2 a.m.: EPGA, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Andrews at Elkin (WIFM 100.9)

NBA

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Washington (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: San Antonio at Philadelphia (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: New Jersey at Pittsburgh (NHL)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)

10 p.m.: León at Tijuana (FS2)

