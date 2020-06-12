AFL

11:30 p.m.: Fremantle vs. Brisbane (FS2)

Early Saturday

5:30 a.m.: Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide (FS1)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: KBO, KT Wiz at Samsung Lions (ESPN)

Early Saturday

3:55 a.m.: KBO, KIA Tigers at SK Wyverns (ESPN)

GOLF

4 p.m.: Charles Schwab Challenge (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

4:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

RUGBY

4 a.m.: NRL, New Zealand vs. North Queensland (FS1)

6 a.m.: NRL, Parramatta vs. Penrith (FS1)

Early Saturday

3:30 a.m.: NRL, Newcastle vs. Melbourne (FS1)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Leipzig (FS2)

