On the Air
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)
1 p.m.: Xfinity practice (NBC Sports)
2 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)
3 p.m.: Xfinity practice (NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)
Early Saturday
5:55 a.m.: Formula One practice
BOWLING
3 p.m.: World Women’s Championships (CBS Sports)
COLLEGES
Football
6 p.m.: Rice at Army (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Rutgers (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Tulsa at Michigan State (FS1)
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at South Florida (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Utah State vs. Wake Forest (ACC)
9:30 p.m.: Purdue at Nevada (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: Colorado State vs. Colorado (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oregon State (FS1)
Volleyball
8 p.m.: Illinois at Tennessee (SEC)
GOLF
5 a.m.: EPGA, European Masters (Golf)
9:30 a.m.: EPGA, European Masters (Golf)
1 p.m.: Tour Championship (Golf)
4 p.m.: Shaw Charity Classic (Golf)
6:30 p.m.: LPGA, Portland Classic (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Davie at North Davidson (WLXN 99.9)
7:30 p.m.: North Surry at Elkin (WIFM 100.9)
7:30 p.m.: West Stokes at Mount Airy (WPAQ 740; WSYD 1300)
8 p.m.: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.) (ESPNU)
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: Lucky Coin Stakes (FS2)
MLB
2 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (MLB)
7 p.m.: Oakland at New York Yankees (MLB)
7:15 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Leipzig at Monchengladbach (FS2)
TENNIS
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN)
6 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
WNBA
7:30 p.m.: Connecticut at New York (NBA)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.