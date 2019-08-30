On the Air

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)

8:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)

1 p.m.: Xfinity practice (NBC Sports)

2 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)

3 p.m.: Xfinity practice (NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)

Early Saturday

5:55 a.m.: Formula One practice

BOWLING

3 p.m.: World Women’s Championships (CBS Sports)

COLLEGES

Football

6 p.m.: Rice at Army (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Rutgers (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Tulsa at Michigan State (FS1)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at South Florida (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Utah State vs. Wake Forest (ACC)

9:30 p.m.: Purdue at Nevada (CBS Sports)

10 p.m.: Colorado State vs. Colorado (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oregon State (FS1)

Volleyball

8 p.m.: Illinois at Tennessee (SEC)

GOLF

5 a.m.: EPGA, European Masters (Golf)

9:30 a.m.: EPGA, European Masters (Golf)

1 p.m.: Tour Championship (Golf)

4 p.m.: Shaw Charity Classic (Golf)

6:30 p.m.: LPGA, Portland Classic (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Davie at North Davidson (WLXN 99.9)

7:30 p.m.: North Surry at Elkin (WIFM 100.9)

7:30 p.m.: West Stokes at Mount Airy (WPAQ 740; WSYD 1300)

8 p.m.: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.) (ESPNU)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Lucky Coin Stakes (FS2)

MLB

2 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (MLB)

7 p.m.: Oakland at New York Yankees (MLB)

7:15 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Leipzig at Monchengladbach (FS2)

TENNIS

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN)

6 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

WNBA

7:30 p.m.: Connecticut at New York (NBA)

