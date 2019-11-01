AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: Xfinity practice (NBC Sports)
3 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: Xavier Martinez vs. Jessie Cris Rosales (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Football
6 p.m.: Princeton at Cornell (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Navy at Connecticut (ESPN2)
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Kentucky State at Kentucky (SEC)
7 :30 p.m.: Winston-Salem State at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Louisville (ACC)
7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Clemson at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: High Point at Radford (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m.: Duke at Virginia (ACC Extra)
6:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Pittsburgh (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Clemson at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
7:30 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Charleston Southern at High Point (ESPN+)
GOLF
12:30 p.m.: Bermuda Championship (Golf)
4:30 p.m.: Invesco QQQ Championship (Golf)
8 p.m.: LPGA, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship (Golf)
10:30 p.m.: HSBC Champions (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Reagan at West Forsyth (WMYV)
7:30 p.m.: Lexington at West Davidson (WLXN 99.9)
7:30 p.m.: East Wilkes at Elkin (WIFM 100.9)
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup (NBC Sports)
NBA
7 p.m.: Houston at Brooklyn (ESPN)
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas (ESPN)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
SOCCER
3:20 p.m.: Paderborn at Hoffenheim (FS2)
6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Angola vs. Brazil (FS2)
9 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Hungary vs. Ecuador (FS2)
11 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Australia vs. Nigeria (FS2)
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6:30 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
12:30 p.m.: Pro Challenge (Tennis)
2:30 p.m.: Paris Masters (Tennis)
Early Saturday
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.