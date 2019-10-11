AUTO RACING

12:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)

1:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)

4:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)

5:30 p.m.: IMSA qualifying (NBC Sports)

10:55 p.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)

Early Saturday

1:55 a.m.: Formula One qualifying (ESPN2)

CFL

7 p.m.: Ottawa at Toronto (ESPNews)

COLLEGES

Basketball

7 p.m.: Big Blue Madness (SEC)

Football

7 p.m.: Lafayette at Princeton (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Virginia at Miami (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Colorado State at New Mexico (CBS Sports)

10 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon (FS1)

Hockey

7 p.m.: Air Force at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame (ACC)

6:30 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at N.C. State (ACC Extra)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)

6:30 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

6:30 p.m.: Louisville at Duke (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Florida State at N.C. State (ACC Extra)

9 p.m.: Michigan State at Nebraska (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: South Carolina at Texas A&M (SEC)

GOLF

4 a.m.: EPGA, Italian Open (Golf)

12:30 p.m.: SAS Championship (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Houston Open (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Smith at Dudley (WMYV)

7:30 p.m.: R.J. Reynolds at Davie (WLXN 99.9)

7:30 p.m.: East Wilkes at Starmount (WIFM 100.9)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

MLB

8 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis (TBS)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Utah at New Orleans (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Anaheim at Columbus (NHL)

7:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

RUGBY

Early Saturday

12:30 a.m.: World Cup, New Zealand vs. Italy (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: UEFA, France vs. Iceland (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: CONCACAF, Cuba vs. United States (FS1)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)

11 p.m.: Tianjin Open (Tennis)

Early Saturday

4 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)

