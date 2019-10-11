AUTO RACING
12:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)
1:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)
4:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)
5:30 p.m.: IMSA qualifying (NBC Sports)
10:55 p.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)
Early Saturday
1:55 a.m.: Formula One qualifying (ESPN2)
CFL
7 p.m.: Ottawa at Toronto (ESPNews)
COLLEGES
Basketball
7 p.m.: Big Blue Madness (SEC)
Football
7 p.m.: Lafayette at Princeton (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Virginia at Miami (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Colorado State at New Mexico (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon (FS1)
Hockey
7 p.m.: Air Force at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame (ACC)
6:30 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)
6:30 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
6:30 p.m.: Louisville at Duke (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Florida State at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
9 p.m.: Michigan State at Nebraska (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: South Carolina at Texas A&M (SEC)
GOLF
4 a.m.: EPGA, Italian Open (Golf)
12:30 p.m.: SAS Championship (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Houston Open (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Smith at Dudley (WMYV)
7:30 p.m.: R.J. Reynolds at Davie (WLXN 99.9)
7:30 p.m.: East Wilkes at Starmount (WIFM 100.9)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
8 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis (TBS)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Utah at New Orleans (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Anaheim at Columbus (NHL)
7:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
RUGBY
Early Saturday
12:30 a.m.: World Cup, New Zealand vs. Italy (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: UEFA, France vs. Iceland (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: CONCACAF, Cuba vs. United States (FS1)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)
11 p.m.: Tianjin Open (Tennis)
Early Saturday
4 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)
