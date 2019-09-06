AFL
Early Saturday
1 a.m.: Greater Western Sydney vs. Western (FS2)
5 a.m.: Brisbane vs. Richmond (FS2)
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Xfinity practice (NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: Xfinity practice (NBC Sports)
Early Saturday
5:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: William & Mary at Virginia (ACC)
8 p.m.: Wake Forest at Rice (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Marshall at Boise State (ESPN2)
Soccer
7 p.m.: Washington at Michigan State (Big Ten)
Volleyball
9 p.m.: Baylor at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
Women’s soccer
9 p.m.: Ohio State at Texas A&M (SEC)
GOLF
5 a.m.: EPGA, European Open (Golf)
9 a.m.: EPGA, European Open (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Parkland at Glenn (WMYV)
7:30 p.m.: North Rowan at Lexington (WLXN 99.9)
7:30 p.m.: Forbush at East Wilkes (WIFM 100.9)
7:30 p.m.: Mount Airy at Elkin (WPAQ 740; WSYD 1300)
10 p.m.: Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.) (ESPNU)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: PLL, Archers vs. Redwoods (NBC Sports)
MLB
7 p.m.: Arizona at Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston (MLB)
7:15 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (NBA)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Germany (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Mexico vs. United States (FS1, UNI)
TENNIS
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.