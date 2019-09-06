AFL

Early Saturday

1 a.m.: Greater Western Sydney vs. Western (FS2)

5 a.m.: Brisbane vs. Richmond (FS2)

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)

8:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Xfinity practice (NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: Xfinity practice (NBC Sports)

Early Saturday

5:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Football

8 p.m.: William & Mary at Virginia (ACC)

8 p.m.: Wake Forest at Rice (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Marshall at Boise State (ESPN2)

Soccer

7 p.m.: Washington at Michigan State (Big Ten)

Volleyball

9 p.m.: Baylor at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Women’s soccer

9 p.m.: Ohio State at Texas A&M (SEC)

GOLF

5 a.m.: EPGA, European Open (Golf)

9 a.m.: EPGA, European Open (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Parkland at Glenn (WMYV)

7:30 p.m.: North Rowan at Lexington (WLXN 99.9)

7:30 p.m.: Forbush at East Wilkes (WIFM 100.9)

7:30 p.m.: Mount Airy at Elkin (WPAQ 740; WSYD 1300)

10 p.m.: Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.) (ESPNU)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

LACROSSE

7 p.m.: PLL, Archers vs. Redwoods (NBC Sports)

MLB

7 p.m.: Arizona at Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston (MLB)

7:15 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (NBA)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Germany (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Mexico vs. United States (FS1, UNI)

TENNIS

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN)

