AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 practice (FS1)

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, FanShield 500 practice (FS1)

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 NASCAR practice (FS1)

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, FanShield 500 practice (FS1)

7 p.m.: ARCA, General Tire 150 (FS1)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6 p.m.: Buffalo at Bowling Green (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.: Kent State at Akron (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at N.C. State (ACC)

7 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Clemson (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Ohio Valley, Tennessee State-Eastern Kentucky winner vs. Belmont (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: VCU at Davidson (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Mountain West, San Diego State-Air Force winner vs. UNLV-Boise State winner (CBS Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Ohio Valley, Eastern Illinois-Austin Peay winner vs. Murray State (ESPNU)

11:30 p.m.: Mountain West, New Mexico-Utah State winner vs. Wyoming-Nevada winner (CBS Sports)

Women’s basketball

11 a.m.: ACC, Wake Forest vs. Florida State (Fox Sports South)

Noon: Big Ten, Purdue-Michigan State winner vs. Maryland (Big Ten)

Noon: SEC, Georgia-Alabama winner vs. South Carolina (SEC)

2 p.m.: ACC, Louisville vs. Syracuse (Fox Sports South)

2:30 p.m.: Big Ten, Wisconsin-Rutgers winner vs. Indiana (Big Ten)

2:30 p.m.: SEC, Auburn-Arkansas winner vs. Texas A&M (SEC)

6 p.m.: ACC, N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)

6 p.m.: SEC, Florida-LSU winner vs. Mississippi State (SEC)

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten, Nebraska-Michigan winner vs. Northwestern (Big Ten)

8:15 p.m.: ACC, Duke vs. Boston College (Fox Sports South)

8:30 p.m.: SEC, Missouri-Tennessee winner vs. Kentucky (SEC)

9 p.m.: Big Ten, Minnesota-Ohio State winner vs. Iowa (Big Ten)

Baseball

3 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami (ACC)

4 p.m.: James Madison at High Point (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: Louisville at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

Softball

6 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

7:30 p.m.: Fordham at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

Hockey

8 p.m.: Notre Dame at Minnesota (FS2)

GOLF

6 a.m.: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (Golf)

6 p.m.: Hoag Classic (Golf)

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m.: Boston vs. Atlanta (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Seattle vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

NBA

8 p.m.: Miami at New Orleans (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit (NHL)

8 p.m.: Vegas at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Colorado at Vancouver (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2 p.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Paderborn (FS2)

8:30 p.m.: Pumas UNAM vs. America (UNI)

SWIMMING

7:30 p.m.: TYR Pro Series (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

8 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

Tags

Load comments