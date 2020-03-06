AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 practice (FS1)
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, FanShield 500 practice (FS1)
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 NASCAR practice (FS1)
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, FanShield 500 practice (FS1)
7 p.m.: ARCA, General Tire 150 (FS1)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6 p.m.: Buffalo at Bowling Green (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: Kent State at Akron (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at N.C. State (ACC)
7 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Clemson (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Ohio Valley, Tennessee State-Eastern Kentucky winner vs. Belmont (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: VCU at Davidson (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Mountain West, San Diego State-Air Force winner vs. UNLV-Boise State winner (CBS Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Ohio Valley, Eastern Illinois-Austin Peay winner vs. Murray State (ESPNU)
11:30 p.m.: Mountain West, New Mexico-Utah State winner vs. Wyoming-Nevada winner (CBS Sports)
Women’s basketball
11 a.m.: ACC, Wake Forest vs. Florida State (Fox Sports South)
Noon: Big Ten, Purdue-Michigan State winner vs. Maryland (Big Ten)
Noon: SEC, Georgia-Alabama winner vs. South Carolina (SEC)
2 p.m.: ACC, Louisville vs. Syracuse (Fox Sports South)
2:30 p.m.: Big Ten, Wisconsin-Rutgers winner vs. Indiana (Big Ten)
2:30 p.m.: SEC, Auburn-Arkansas winner vs. Texas A&M (SEC)
6 p.m.: ACC, N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
6 p.m.: SEC, Florida-LSU winner vs. Mississippi State (SEC)
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten, Nebraska-Michigan winner vs. Northwestern (Big Ten)
8:15 p.m.: ACC, Duke vs. Boston College (Fox Sports South)
8:30 p.m.: SEC, Missouri-Tennessee winner vs. Kentucky (SEC)
9 p.m.: Big Ten, Minnesota-Ohio State winner vs. Iowa (Big Ten)
Baseball
3 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami (ACC)
4 p.m.: James Madison at High Point (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
6 p.m.: Louisville at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
Softball
6 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
7:30 p.m.: Fordham at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
Hockey
8 p.m.: Notre Dame at Minnesota (FS2)
GOLF
6 a.m.: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (Golf)
6 p.m.: Hoag Classic (Golf)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Boston vs. Atlanta (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Seattle vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
NBA
8 p.m.: Miami at New Orleans (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit (NHL)
8 p.m.: Vegas at Winnipeg (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Colorado at Vancouver (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2 p.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Paderborn (FS2)
8:30 p.m.: Pumas UNAM vs. America (UNI)
SWIMMING
7:30 p.m.: TYR Pro Series (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
8 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
