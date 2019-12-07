College Football Today

NCAA DIVISION II

West Florida at Lenoir-Rhyne, 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

Conference championships

Noon: Sun Belt, Louisiana at

Appalachian State (ESPN)

Noon: Big 12, Baylor vs. Oklahoma (WXLV)

Noon: Mid-American, Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) (ESPN2)

1:30 p.m.: Conference USA, Alabama-

Birmingham at Florida Atlantic (CBS Sports)

3:30 p.m.: American, Cincinnati at Memphis (WXLV)

4 p.m.: SEC, Georgia vs. LSU (WFMY)

4 p.m.: Mountain West, Hawaii at

Boise State (ESPN)

4 p.m.: SWAC, Southern at Alcorn State (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: ACC, Virginia vs. Clemson (WXLV)

8 p.m.: Big Ten Championship, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (WGHP)

