College Football Today
NCAA DIVISION II
West Florida at Lenoir-Rhyne, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
Conference championships
Noon: Sun Belt, Louisiana at
Appalachian State (ESPN)
Noon: Big 12, Baylor vs. Oklahoma (WXLV)
Noon: Mid-American, Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) (ESPN2)
1:30 p.m.: Conference USA, Alabama-
Birmingham at Florida Atlantic (CBS Sports)
3:30 p.m.: American, Cincinnati at Memphis (WXLV)
4 p.m.: SEC, Georgia vs. LSU (WFMY)
4 p.m.: Mountain West, Hawaii at
Boise State (ESPN)
4 p.m.: SWAC, Southern at Alcorn State (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: ACC, Virginia vs. Clemson (WXLV)
8 p.m.: Big Ten Championship, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (WGHP)
