Wyndham Championship

Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT FORSYTH...NORTHERN DAVIDSON AND GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT... AT 839 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE TRIAD REGION, DRIFTING NORTH AT 15 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL, WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH, FREQUENT DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING, AND TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN, HUNTSVILLE, MCLEANSVILLE, LEWISVILLE AND SUMMERFIELD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 50 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THESE STORMS ARE PRODUCING AN EXCESSIVE AMOUNT OF DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INDOORS AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. IF YOU CANNOT SEEK SHELTER INDOORS, AN ENCLOSED VEHICLE CAN PROVIDE SAFE SHELTER. &&