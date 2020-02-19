Prep basketball Tournaments

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday’s game

No. 1 Reynolds 67, No. 4 West Forsyth 53

Wednesday’s game

No. 2 Glenn 72, No. 3 Davie County 55

Final

Friday’s game

No. 1 Reynolds vs. No. 2 Glenn, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday’s game

No. 1 Glenn 88, No. 5 Reynolds 23

Wednesday’s game

No. 2 East Forsyth 60, No. 3 West Forsyth 47

Final

Friday’s game

No. 1 Glenn vs. No. 2 East Forsyth, 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday’s game

No. 1 Mount Tabor 65, No. 5 Dudley 46

Wednesday’s games

No. 3 Parkland 62, No. 2 Greensboro Smith 50

Final

Friday’s game

No. 1 Mount Tabor vs. No. 3 Parkland, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday’s game

No. 1 Greensboro Dudley 69, No. 4 Parkland 44

Wednesday’s games

No. 3 Southwest Guilford 56, No. 2 Mount Tabor 44

Final

Friday’s game

No. 1 Greensboro Dudley vs. No. 3 Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

BOYS

Semifinals

Wednesday’s games

No. 1 North Davidson 60, No. 5 Thomasville 48

No. 6 Ledford 61, No. 2 Lexington 57

Final

Friday’s game

No. 1 North Davidson vs. No. 6 Ledford, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Wednesday’s games

No. 1 Salisbury 52, No. 4 West Davidson 29

No. 7 Oak Grove 44, No. 3 North Davidson 36

Final

Friday’s game

No. 1 Salisbury vs. No. 7 Oak Grove, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday’s game

No. 4 Elkin 59, No. 1 Starmount 45

Wednesday’s game

No. 2 Wilkes Central vs. No. 3 West Wilkes, 8 p.m.

Final

Today’s game

Semifinals winners, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday’s game

No. 1 Ashe County 46, No. 4 West Wilkes 38

Wednesday’s game

No. 2 Alleghany 74, No. 3 Wilkes Central 70

Final

Today’s game

No. 1 Ashe County vs. No. 2 Alleghany, 6:30 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

BOYS

Semifinals

No. 1 West Stokes 59, No. 4 North Surry 56

No. 2 Atkins vs. No. 3 North Forsyth

Final

Semifinals winners

GIRLS

Semifinals

Today’s games

No. 1 Forbush 64, No. 4 North Surry 41

No. 2 West Stokes 52, No. 3 Surry Central 43

Finals

No. 1 Forbush vs. No. 2 West Stokes

NORTHWEST 1-A

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday’s game

No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep 65, No. 4 South Stokes 53

Wednesday’s game

No. 3 East Surry 66, No. 2 Mount Airy 62

Final

Friday’s game

No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep vs. No. 3 East Surry, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday’s game

No. 1 East Surry 62, No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep 39

Wednesday’s game

No. 3 Mount Airy 49, No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 37

Final

Friday’s game

No. 1 East Surry vs. No. 3 Mount Airy, 6 p.m.

