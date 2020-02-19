Prep basketball Tournaments
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday’s game
No. 1 Reynolds 67, No. 4 West Forsyth 53
Wednesday’s game
No. 2 Glenn 72, No. 3 Davie County 55
Final
Friday’s game
No. 1 Reynolds vs. No. 2 Glenn, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday’s game
No. 1 Glenn 88, No. 5 Reynolds 23
Wednesday’s game
No. 2 East Forsyth 60, No. 3 West Forsyth 47
Final
Friday’s game
No. 1 Glenn vs. No. 2 East Forsyth, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday’s game
No. 1 Mount Tabor 65, No. 5 Dudley 46
Wednesday’s games
No. 3 Parkland 62, No. 2 Greensboro Smith 50
Final
Friday’s game
No. 1 Mount Tabor vs. No. 3 Parkland, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday’s game
No. 1 Greensboro Dudley 69, No. 4 Parkland 44
Wednesday’s games
No. 3 Southwest Guilford 56, No. 2 Mount Tabor 44
Final
Friday’s game
No. 1 Greensboro Dudley vs. No. 3 Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
BOYS
Semifinals
Wednesday’s games
No. 1 North Davidson 60, No. 5 Thomasville 48
No. 6 Ledford 61, No. 2 Lexington 57
Final
Friday’s game
No. 1 North Davidson vs. No. 6 Ledford, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Wednesday’s games
No. 1 Salisbury 52, No. 4 West Davidson 29
No. 7 Oak Grove 44, No. 3 North Davidson 36
Final
Friday’s game
No. 1 Salisbury vs. No. 7 Oak Grove, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday’s game
No. 4 Elkin 59, No. 1 Starmount 45
Wednesday’s game
No. 2 Wilkes Central vs. No. 3 West Wilkes, 8 p.m.
Final
Today’s game
Semifinals winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday’s game
No. 1 Ashe County 46, No. 4 West Wilkes 38
Wednesday’s game
No. 2 Alleghany 74, No. 3 Wilkes Central 70
Final
Today’s game
No. 1 Ashe County vs. No. 2 Alleghany, 6:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
BOYS
Semifinals
No. 1 West Stokes 59, No. 4 North Surry 56
No. 2 Atkins vs. No. 3 North Forsyth
Final
Semifinals winners
GIRLS
Semifinals
Today’s games
No. 1 Forbush 64, No. 4 North Surry 41
No. 2 West Stokes 52, No. 3 Surry Central 43
Finals
No. 1 Forbush vs. No. 2 West Stokes
NORTHWEST 1-A
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday’s game
No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep 65, No. 4 South Stokes 53
Wednesday’s game
No. 3 East Surry 66, No. 2 Mount Airy 62
Final
Friday’s game
No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep vs. No. 3 East Surry, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday’s game
No. 1 East Surry 62, No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep 39
Wednesday’s game
No. 3 Mount Airy 49, No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 37
Final
Friday’s game
No. 1 East Surry vs. No. 3 Mount Airy, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.