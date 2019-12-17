GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Davidson 51, Oak Grove 38
N Davidson;15;6;15;15;—;51
Oak Grove;8;10;10;10;—;38
North Davidson: Minton 2, Michael 3, Byerly 3, Brinkley 2, Altiers 4, Emily Hege 26, Courtney McMillan 11.
Oak Grove (5-3, 2-3 CCC 2A): Holt 7, Kidder 4, Hinkle 6, Woodruff 2, Wooten 2, Zaire Jones 11, Ruiz 6.
West Davidson 46, Ledford 43
Ledford;8;9;18;8;—;43
W Davidson;13;5;19;9;—;46
Ledford (4-3, 4-1 CCC): Sprinkle 4, Ledbetter 20, Roark 11, Harrison 8.
West Davidson: Lowe 22, Rabon 8, York 7, Conrad 6, Brame 3.
Bishop McGuinness 60, Starmount 18
Starmount;4;7;7;0;—;18
McGuinness;12;23;7;18;—;60
Starmount (1-6): Gywn 5, Freed 5, Seagraves 3, White 5.
Bishop McGuinness (9-0): Michelle Petrangeli 17, Tate Chappell 14, Elder 8, Deal 6, Chappell 4, Kreuter 5, Davis 2, Moya 2, Role 2.
Wheatmore 44, East Davidson 28
Wheatmore;12;13;12;7;—;44
E Davidson;5;2;13;8;—;28
West Forsyth 63, Mount Tabor 36
West Forsyth (6-3): Shakira Baskerville 26, Maddie Scheier 17, Gary 9, Johnson 6, Paige 4, Schillito 1.
Mount Tabor (5-6): Ciara Wright 22; Brooks 6; Abhulimen 4; Pereira 2; Bohannon 2.
Glenn 77, Parkland 17
Glenn (8-0): Nakia Weston 9, Damani Whitehead 12, Jaylyn Gathings 10, Amanda Finch 2, Alivia Evans 15, Jacee Busick 6, Tyler Lamonte 8, Iycez Adams 13, Aijah Evans 2.
Parkland (5-2): Tatiyana Cannon 3, Danasja Horne 11, Jayla Massey 2, Kyla McCoy 1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Winston-Salem Christian 101, Carter G Woodson 75
WS Christian;26;23;27;25;—;101
CG Woodson;12;16;23;24;—;75
W-S Christian (9-3): Potter 22, McNeal 15, Nwaoshai 14, Babali 13, Jones 12, Thomas 8, Boddie 5, Vincenti 5, Caillot 2, Reels 1.
Carter G. Woodson: Cartagena 20, Pittman 15, Idrissa 14, McKey 12, Napper 10, Cannon 4.
Northwest Guilford 93, Aussie Travellers 25
Aussie Travellers;7;7;2;9;—;25
NW Guilford;31;32;20;10;—;93
Aussie Travellers: T.Caruthers 10, R.Gledhill 9, D.Swifte 4, W.Walker 2.
Northwest Guilford (7-0): Jake Kawalec 13, Connor Ballou 11, Brandon Thomas 10, Hampton 9, Watkins 8, Humphrey 8, Hartzell 7, Reiber 7, Boulton 6, Marsh 6, Carson 6, Simmons 2.
Ledford 41, West Davidson 30
Ledford: Tyler Partee 16, Lackey 5, Bartoli 6, Compton 2, JJ Barker 10, White 2.
West Davidson: Tedder 14, Brown 5, Floyd 5, Motley 2, Hamblin 2, Gobble 2.
West Stokes 58, South Stokes 31
South Stokes;4;6;7;14;—;31
West Stokes;11;24;17;6;—;58
South Stokes (4-2): Dalton 3, Parsons 2, Sisk 2, Barron 9, Bullens 5, Fulk 8, Lind 2.
West Stokes (4-0): Parsons 6, Isaac Spainhour 14, Muniz 9, Elliott 2, Quesinberry 3, Luke Mickey 18, Beasley 3, Davis 3.
Mount Tabor 49, West Forsyth 32
Mount Tabor;12;8;13;16;—;49
West Forsyth;6;3;12;11;—;32
Mount Tabor: Jakob Moore 10, Fulp 7, Reeves 6, Woodberry 5, Hunter 5, Campbell 4, Viola 3, Torrence 2, Walters 2, Simmons 2, Banks 2, Blackwell 1
West Forsyth: Parker Nelson 11, Smith 9, Mickens 6, Hill 2, Valles 2, Wade 2
SWIMMING
CPC TRI-Meet at Mocksville YMCA
Boys
Team scores: Reagan 163, Davie County 86, East Forsyth 11.
200 medley relay: Reagan (Copeland, Wuwert, Chiott, Michel) 1:58.65; 200 free: Evan Shives (DC) 1:55.70; 200 IM: Baran Halicigil (REA) 2:17.32; 50 free: Harrison Copeland (REA) 24.20; 100 fly: Aidan Coffield (REA) 1:00.90; 100 free: Simon Michel (REA) 56.04; 500 free: Daniel Fore (REA) 6:08.27; 200 free relay: Reagan (Michel, Farrell, Halicigil, Copeland) 1:39.74; 100 back: Evan Shives (DC) 1:00.16; 100 breast: Michael Farrell (REA) 1:10.92; 400 free relay: Reagan (Coffield, Chiott, Halicigil, Fore) 3:46.74.
Girls
Team scores: Reagan 185, East Forsyth 60, Davie County 41.
200 medley relay: Reagan (Lack, Cottingham, Wondra, Jennings) 2:01.40; 200 free: Maddie Neal (REA) 2:13.08; 200 IM: Reece Alexander (REA) 2:23.12; 50 free: Julianna Rieker (REA) 27.45; 100 fly: Elizabeth Wondra (REA) 1:07.45; 100 free: Abby Jennings (REA) 59.51; 500 free: Brianna Cottingham (REA) 5:30.84; 200 free relay: Reagan (Wolffis, Driscoll, Jennings, Alexander) 1:54.63; 100 back: Aden Starnes (REA) 1:04.25; 100 breast: Julianna Rieker (REA) 1:13.89; 400 free relay: Reagan (Edwards, Wondra, Jennings, Cottingham) 4:08.67.
