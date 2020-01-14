BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary Day 58, Cary Christian 52
Calvary Day;10;14;11;23;-;58
Cary Chrisitian;24;11;9;8;-;52
Calvary Day: Zech Gibson 17, Javon Floyd 15, Charles McClenahan 10, Gulledge 8, Burton 4, Hooten 2, Maguek 2.
Cary Christian: Alford 16, Cullen 16, Edwards 8, Holmes 4, Koluch 3, Harvey 3, Dukes 2.
Trinity Academy 73, Salem Baptist 68
Salem Baptist;23;13;18;14;-;68
Trinity Academy;16;20;16;21;-;73
Salem Baptist: Shad Thomas 23, Ethan Pegram 15, Zach Shumate 15, Summers 8, Arnold 7.
Trinity Academy: Jake Bertolini-Felice 23, Noah Ross 20, Tyler Gill 19, White 7.
Forsyth Country Day 85, Westchester Country Day 74
Forsyth Country Day (8-6): Brandon Morgan 18, William Gray 17, Chance Carter 16, Kevin Dunn 11, Jay Mitchell 10, Aathan Hauser 8, Sterling Charles 3, Jebril Crawford 2.
Westchester Country Day (8-7): Swindell 31, Weil 21, Patterson 7, Mathews 7, Brigman 4, Sadler 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Forsyth Country Day 37, Westchester Country Day 19
Forsyth Country Day;9;8;14;6;-;37
Westchester Country Day;6;0;11;2;-;19
Forsyth Country Day (8-3): Alina Abdulina 18, Nas Dallas 10, Currie 4, Humphrey 2, Hall 2, McClellan 1.
Westchester Country Day: Dory Kaveer 12, Wilson 3, Heard 2, Schwartz 2.
