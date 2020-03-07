WSJ HS logo

SOFTBALL

Ledford 6, Davie County 5

Davie County;000;021;2;--;5

Ledford;101;000;4;--;6

WP: Everhart

LP: Shook

Leaders: Davie County-Karli Queen 2-4, 2 RBIs; Sydney Dirks 1-4, RBI. Ledford-Ontiveros 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Atkins 3-4, 2 RBIs.

GIRLS LACROSSE

East Forsyth 12, Northern Guilford 11

Goals: East Forsyth- Vickery 4, Santiago 2, Arzate 2, Ponce 2, Bryson 1, Zanni 1.  

