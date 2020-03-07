SOFTBALL
Ledford 6, Davie County 5
Davie County;000;021;2;--;5
Ledford;101;000;4;--;6
WP: Everhart
LP: Shook
Leaders: Davie County-Karli Queen 2-4, 2 RBIs; Sydney Dirks 1-4, RBI. Ledford-Ontiveros 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Atkins 3-4, 2 RBIs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
East Forsyth 12, Northern Guilford 11
Goals: East Forsyth- Vickery 4, Santiago 2, Arzate 2, Ponce 2, Bryson 1, Zanni 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.