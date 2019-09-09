VOLLEYBALL
THOMASVILLE 3
GREENSBORO SMITH 0
Scores: 25-8, 25-13, 25-8
BISHOP MCGUINNESS 3
ELKIN 0
Scores: 25-23, 25-12, 25-14
WESTERN GUILFORD 3
EAST FORSYTH 0
Scores: 26-22, 25-21, 25-21
FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 3
FAYETTEVILLE CHRISTIAN 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-20, 25-21
GIRLS TENNIS
EAST WILKES 8
FORBUSH 1
Singles: Jordan Schubart (EW) def. Lindsay Ray 8-2; Sylvia Prevette (EW) def. Megan Smith 8-3; Kaleigh Couch (EW) def. Elei Ayers 8-3; Brianna Martin (EW) def. Ainsley Davis 8-5; Tristen Blevins (EW) def. Abigail Lydick 8-0; Kristie Brown (EW) def. Tatyana Hampton 8-4.
Doubles: Ray/Smith (Forbush) def. Schubart/Martin 8-4; Prevette/Couch (EW) def. Ayers/Davis 8-6; Blevins/Brown (EW) def. Lydick/Hampton 8-2.
WEST FORSYTH 8
REYNOLDS 1
Singles: Lauren Kranis (WF) def. Emelie Patti 6-1,6-1; Maria Nikas (WF) def. Mercer Sullivan 6-2,6-0; Marian Idulsa (WF) def. Audrey Nelson 6-2,6-0; Leah Harding (WF) def. Allie Hiersteiner 6-4,6-1; Ella Orgain (WF) def. Lia Blackard 6-3,6-0; Vivian Do (WF) def. Caroline Bumgarner 6-4,6-3.
Doubles: Kranis/Idulsa (WF) def. Patti/Hiersteiner 8-3; Nikas/Harding (WF) def. Nelson/Blackard 8-6; Sullivan/Ellie Cameron (RJR) def. Orgain/Kara Chilson 9-8 (4).
REAGAN 8
EAST FORSYTH 1
Singles: Rebekah Gaines (E) def. Lauren Oliver 6-2, 7-5; Niya Grant (R) def. McKinley Rice 6-1, 6-3; Riley Bostian (R) def. Ryan Mabe 6-1, 6-0; Amy Johnson (R) def. Ellie Zaidi 6-3, 6-2; Grace Beach (R) def. Jane Antonas 6-0, 6-0; Julia Stern (R) def. Christina Veloz 6-3 6-1.
Doubles: Isabella Ross/Ashley Belnap (R) def. Zaidi/Veloz 6-4; Ashleigh Larson/Noor Kazi (R) def. Anna Dudley/McKayla Kennedy 8-0; Margaret Jewell/Maya Peoples (R) def. Kerri Weddle 8-0.
Records: Reagan (4-0, 3-0); East Forsyth (1-4, 1-2)
FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 9
SALEM ACADEMY 0
Singles: Halle Kincaid def. Krystle Chukwuana 5-2, retired; Brynna Myers def. Emma Grimstead 8-1; Ashley Parsons def. Jessica Gentles 8-3; Erika Choopani def. Isabella Smith 8-2; Mary Brooks Hall def. Sidney Stearnes 8-0; Yu Otaki def. Faith Harcus 8-3.
Doubles: Kincaid/Myers def. Grimstead/Harcus 8-2; Choopani/Hall def. Stearnes/Smith 8-5; Otaki/Ashley Bean def. Molly Beasley/Camille Hudson 8-1.
BOYS SOCCER
FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 2
GASTON CHRISTIAN 0
Goals: 1. FCD, David Foncilus; 2. FCD, Jesse Gargis. Shots: Forsyth Country Day 9; Gaston Christian 14. Saves: David Sanchez (FCD) 7; Brian Minnix (GC) 5.
WEST FORSYTH 4
EAST CHAPEL HILL 3
Goals: 1. WF John-John Dickenson (Tyler Henson) 14:00; 2. WF Daniel Bustos (John-John Dickenson) 20:00; 3. ECH goal 25:00; 4. WF, John-John Dickenson (Jay Esposito) 46:00; 5. WF, John-John Dickenson 61:00; 6. ECH goal 73:00; 7. ECH goal 78:00. Shots: West Forsyth 15, East Chapel Hill 7. Saves: West Forsyth (Michael Angell, Logan Barker) 2. Corners kicks: West Forsyth 2, East Chapel Hill 3. Records: West Forsyth 5-1-1, East Chapel Hill 1-4-2.
GIRLS GOLF
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A MATCH
(At Winding Creek Golf Course, Par 36)
Team scores: Reagan 112, Davie County 128, West Forsyth 139, East Forsyth 141, R.J. Reynolds 145, Glenn 196
Individual scores: 1. Morgan Ketchum (REA) 31; 2. Becca Connolly (RJR) 36; 3. Anna Howerton (REA) 38; 4. Annika McDaniel (DC) 39; 5. Trinity Muthomi (EF) 41; 6. Kyleigh Harnsberger (DC) 42; T-7. Riley Trout (REA), Ruth Ann Asbill (REA) 43; T-9. Merrick Seamans (RJR), Peyton Hiller (WF) 45.
