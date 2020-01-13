PrepZone WEB

Boys Basketball

Mount Tabor 71, East Forsyth 46

Mount Tabor;27;11;17;16;--;71

East Forsyth;8;10;11;17;--;46

Mount Tabor (15-0): Jakob Moore 17, Gunner Walter 11, Daniel Fulp 10, Woodberry 8, Blackwell 6, Simmons 6, Viola 4, Hunter 3, Reeves 2, Banks 2.

East Forsyth (3-10): Jordan Timmons 12, Thorns 9, Leggett 8, Reeves 7, Jones 5, Raynor 3, Williams 2

