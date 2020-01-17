GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glenn 71, Davie 16
Glenn;31;21;12;7;-;71
Davie;4;2;6;3;-;16
Glenn (14-1): Jaycee Busick 21, Lycez Adams 19, Amanda Finch 14, Lamonte 5, Alicia Evans 5, Weston 4, Lopez 3, Aijah Evans 2.
Davie (0-16): E. Johnson 9, Allen 3, Woody 2, S. Johnson 2.
Mt. Tabor 57, Smith 10
Mt. Tabor;17;22;12;6;-;57
Smith;2;3;0;5;-;20
Mt. Tabor: Ciara Wright 13, JJ Penn 10, Pereira 9, DeNeui 6, Brooks 6, Fowler 6, Patterson 4, McKinney 2.
Smith: Sturidvant 3, Davis 3, Simmons 2, Young 2.
North Davidson 56, West Grove 40
Oak Grove;18;8;5;9;-;40
West Davidson;20;16;14;6;-;56
Oak Grove: Ruiz 12, Holt 10, Frady 4, Long 3, Smith 3, Bullard 2, Jones 2, Wooten 2.
West Davidson: Hege 25, Michael 7, Minton 6, Elam 6, Byerly 5, Dally 5, Brinkley 2.
Ledford 51, West Davidson 37
Ledford;13;7;15;16;-;51
West Davidson;8;12;11;6;-;37
Ledford: Sarah Ledbetter 17, Ashley Limbacher 12, Ashlyn Roark 10, Allie Davis 5, Morgan Harrison 4, Sierra Chase 3.
West Davidson: Lowe 18, York 7, Brame 6, Conrad 3, Sink 3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Baptist Christian 66, The O'Neal School 19
Salem Baptist Christian;20;18;17;11;-;66
The O'Neal School;7;5;5;2;-;19
Salem Baptist Christian: Lane Pine 16, Nicolas Watkins 14, Shad Thomas 13, Ethan Pegram 13, Flanagan 9, Summers 1.
The O'Neal School: McKeithen 5, Lindsey 4, Turner 4, Wade 3, Hancock 3.
Reynolds 59, West Forsyth 40
West Forsyth;8;9;11;12;-;40
Reynolds;22;5;19;13;-;59
West Forsyth (1-15): CJ Smith 17, Mickens 9, Hill 6, Crenshaw 3, Nelson 3, Morris 2.
Reynolds (8-7): Caden Davis 19, Tyriek Leach 12, Johnson 9, Mars 8, Lumpkin 5, Murphy 4, Yates 2.
Ledford 65, West Davidson 48
Ledford;15;19;13;18;-;65
West Davidson;9;9;10;20;-;48
Ledford: JJ Barker 20, Brenner White 14, CJ Compton 8, Tyler Partee 7, Jay Bartoli 6, Owen Finley 4, Xavier Tate 4, Alex Reece 2.
West Davidson: Floyd 10, Bryant 8, Hamblin 8, Tedder 6, Foster 6, Motley 4, Gobble 4.
Davie 63, Glenn 54 OT
Glenn;19;15;9;9;2;-;54
Davie;14;14;10;14;11;-;63
Glenn: Reese 12, Scales 11
Davie: Maddox 19, Williams 17, Johnson 12
North Davidson 75, Oak Grove 52
Oak Grove;11;12;19;10;-;52
North Davidson;16;21;17;21;-;75
Oak Grove (6-9): Sakori Poole 14, Hester 8, Whitaker 8, Johnston 7, Craven 6, Landfried 4, Richey 4, Tuttle 1.
North Davidson (10-4): Jamarien Dalton 23, Tedric Jenkins 21, Green 8, Moore 8, Everhart 5, Michalak 4, McNeair 4, Bryant 2.
