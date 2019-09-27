GIRLS TENNIS
Greensboro Day 9, Westchester 0
Singles: Kendall Parr def. Dory Keever 8-0; Tenley Parr def. Kate Leonard 8-0; Merrit Korbus def. Ava Apple 8-1; Caroline Doss def. Sofia Chodri 8-0; Lauren Lowe def. Lucy Heard 8-0; Hanes Robinson def. Claire Smith 8-0.
Doubles: Lauren Love/Celia Funderburk def. Dory Keever/Sofia Chodri 8-0; Sara McCorkle/Zaira Arfeen def. Kate Leonard/Ava Apple 8-1; Cameron Somerville/Avery Love def. Claire Smith/Abby Mozingo 8-4.
Forsyth Country Day 8, Calvary Day 1
Singles: Halle Kincaid def. Scottie Bing 8-0; Brynna Myers def. Abbey Bing 8-2; Erika Choopani def. Lisa Liu 8-0; Yu Otaki def. Celia Odom 8-0; Ashley Bean def. Cornelia Guo 8-0; Julia Kincaid def. Harper Jenkins 8-0.
Doubles: Bing/Bing (CD) def. Kincaid/Kincaid 9-7; Choopani/Emily Kelly def. Liu/Guo 8-0; Bean/Carol Wu def. Odom/Jenkins 8-1.
Records: Forsyth Country Day 7-7, 5-3 PTAC 3A.
VOLLEYBALL
Forsyth Country Day 3, Calvary Day 2
Scores: 22-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-10, 15-9
Records: FCDS 6-7 (4-3 Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference), CDS 6-11 (1-7 PTAC)
