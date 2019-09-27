Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN FORSYTH COUNTY UNTIL 315 AM EDT... AT 220 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER WINSTON-SALEM, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 10 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH AND POCKETS OF HEAVY RAINFALL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. RAINFALL RATES IN EXCESS OF TWO INCHES PER HOUR WILL LIKELY LIMIT VISIBILITY, AND MAY RESULT IN LOCALIZED PONDING OR FLOODING ON AREA ROADWAYS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WINSTON-SALEM, WALKERTOWN, RURAL HALL, PFAFFTOWN, STANLEYVILLE, BELEWS LAKE, DONNAHA AND BELEWS CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&