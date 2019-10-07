VOLLEYBALL

Wesleyan 3, R.J. Reynolds 0

Scores: 25-14, 25-11, 25-9

Bishop McGuinness 3, Glenn 1

Scores: 25-8, 19-25, 25-17, 25-14

GIRLS GOLF

At Maple Chase Golf Course, par 73

Team scores: Mount Tabor 310, Dudley 346, Southwest Guilford 352

Individual leaders: 1. Cate Hettinger (MT) 99; T-2. Morgan Carson (D), Natashia Humphrey (SWG) 102; 4. Lauren Munley (MT) 105; T-5. Abby Kneisel (MT), Grace Viola (MT) 106; 7. Makayla Key (D) 118; 8. Abbi Bennett (MT) 121; 9. Khala Enoch (SWG)124.

At Oak Hollow Golf Course, par 36

Team scores: Wesleyan 122, Forsyth Country Day 139, Davidson Day 184

Individual leaders: 1. Macy Burcham (W) 34; 2. Gabriela Cruz (W) 39; 3. Sophie Scherer (FCD) 44; 4. Ana Calderon (FCD) 45; 5. Emmalie Spry (W) 49; Ava Gutshall (FCD) 50.

BOYS SOCCER

Oak Grove 6, Lexingotn 0

