Prep Football Standings
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf Overall
Glenn 0-0 1-0
Reagan 0-0 1-0
West Forsyth 0-0 1-0
East Forsyth 0-0 1-0
Davie County 0-0 1-0
Reynolds 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
Reynolds at Orange, 7 p.m.
West Forsyth at Mooresville, 7:30 p.m.
North Forsyth at Reagan, 7:30 p.m.
Davie County at North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest Guilford at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Glenn at Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Western Guilford 0-0 1-0
Parkland 0-0 1-0
Southwest Guilford 0-0 1-0
Mount Tabor 0-0 0-1
Greensboro Smith 0-0 0-1
Greensboro Dudley 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
High Point Central at Parkland, 7:30 p.m.
Glenn at Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest Guilford at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Western Guilford at Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Northeast Guilford at Greensboro Smith, 7:30 p.m.
Greensboro Dudley at Ragsdale, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Oak Grove 0-0 1-0
Thomasville 0-0 1-0
Salisbury 0-0 1-0
Central Davidson 0-0 1-0
East Davidson 0-0 0-1
Lexington 0-0 0-1
North Davidson 0-0 0-1
Ledford 0-0 0-1
West Davidson 0-0 0-1
South Rowan 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
China Grove Jesse Carson at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Wheatmore at East Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Davie County at North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Grove at Siler City Jordan-Matthews, 7:30 p.m.
Thomasville at Montgomery Central, 7:30 p.m.
South Davidson at West Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Elkin 0-0 1-0
Wilkes Central 0-0 1-0
North Wilkes 0-0 1-0
Starmount 0-0 1-0
West Wilkes 0-0 0-1
Alleghany 0-0 0-1
Ashe County 0-0 0-1
East Wilkes 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
North Surry at Elkin, 7:30 p.m.
Alexander Central at Wilkes Central, 7:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at North Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.
Starmount at East Surry, 7:30 p.m.
West Wilkes at Avery County, 7:30 p.m.
Alleghany at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Watauga at Ashe County, 7:30 p.m.
East Wilkes at Surry Central, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDmont ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Forbush 0-0 1-0
Walkertown 0-0 1-0
North Surry 0-0 1-0
Carver 0-0 1-0
West Stokes 0-0 0-1
Surry Central 0-0 0-1
North Forsyth 0-0 0-1
Atkins 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
North Iredell at Forbush, 7:30 p.m.
South Stokes at Walkertown, 7:30 p.m.
Carver at High Point Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
North Surry at Elkin, 7:30 p.m.
East Wilkes at Surry Central, 7:30 p.m.
West Stokes at Mount Airy, 7:30 p.m.
North Forsyth at Reagan, 7:30 p.m.
Atkins at Chatham Central, 7:30 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Winston-Salem Prep 0-0 1-0
East Surry 0-0 1-0
South Stokes 0-0 1-0
North Stokes 0-0 1-0
Mount Airy 0-0 0-1
Bishop McGuinness 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
Starmount at East Surry, 7:30 p.m.
South Stokes at Walkertown, 7:30 p.m.
North Moore at North Stokes, 7:30 p.m.
West Stokes at Mount Airy, 7:30 p.m.
Community School of Davidson at Bishop McGuinness, 7:30 p.m.
