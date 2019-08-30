Prep Football Standings

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf Overall

Glenn 0-0 1-0

Reagan 0-0 1-0

West Forsyth 0-0 1-0

East Forsyth 0-0 1-0

Davie County 0-0 1-0

Reynolds 0-0 0-1

Friday’s games

Reynolds at Orange, 7 p.m.

West Forsyth at Mooresville, 7:30 p.m.

North Forsyth at Reagan, 7:30 p.m.

Davie County at North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Guilford at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Glenn at Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Western Guilford 0-0 1-0

Parkland 0-0 1-0

Southwest Guilford 0-0 1-0

Mount Tabor 0-0 0-1

Greensboro Smith 0-0 0-1

Greensboro Dudley 0-0 0-1

Friday’s games

High Point Central at Parkland, 7:30 p.m.

Glenn at Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Guilford at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Western Guilford at Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Northeast Guilford at Greensboro Smith, 7:30 p.m.

Greensboro Dudley at Ragsdale, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Oak Grove 0-0 1-0

Thomasville 0-0 1-0

Salisbury 0-0 1-0

Central Davidson 0-0 1-0

East Davidson 0-0 0-1

Lexington 0-0 0-1

North Davidson 0-0 0-1

Ledford 0-0 0-1

West Davidson 0-0 0-1

South Rowan 0-0 0-1

Friday’s games

China Grove Jesse Carson at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Wheatmore at East Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Davie County at North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Grove at Siler City Jordan-Matthews, 7:30 p.m.

Thomasville at Montgomery Central, 7:30 p.m.

South Davidson at West Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Elkin 0-0 1-0

Wilkes Central 0-0 1-0

North Wilkes 0-0 1-0

Starmount 0-0 1-0

West Wilkes 0-0 0-1

Alleghany 0-0 0-1

Ashe County 0-0 0-1

East Wilkes 0-0 0-1

Friday’s games

North Surry at Elkin, 7:30 p.m.

Alexander Central at Wilkes Central, 7:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at North Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.

Starmount at East Surry, 7:30 p.m.

West Wilkes at Avery County, 7:30 p.m.

Alleghany at Grayson County, 7 p.m.

Watauga at Ashe County, 7:30 p.m.

East Wilkes at Surry Central, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDmont ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Forbush 0-0 1-0

Walkertown 0-0 1-0

North Surry 0-0 1-0

Carver 0-0 1-0

West Stokes 0-0 0-1

Surry Central 0-0 0-1

North Forsyth 0-0 0-1

Atkins 0-0 0-1

Friday’s games

North Iredell at Forbush, 7:30 p.m.

South Stokes at Walkertown, 7:30 p.m.

Carver at High Point Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

North Surry at Elkin, 7:30 p.m.

East Wilkes at Surry Central, 7:30 p.m.

West Stokes at Mount Airy, 7:30 p.m.

North Forsyth at Reagan, 7:30 p.m.

Atkins at Chatham Central, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Winston-Salem Prep 0-0 1-0

East Surry 0-0 1-0

South Stokes 0-0 1-0

North Stokes 0-0 1-0

Mount Airy 0-0 0-1

Bishop McGuinness 0-0 0-1

Friday’s games

Starmount at East Surry, 7:30 p.m.

South Stokes at Walkertown, 7:30 p.m.

North Moore at North Stokes, 7:30 p.m.

West Stokes at Mount Airy, 7:30 p.m.

Community School of Davidson at Bishop McGuinness, 7:30 p.m.

