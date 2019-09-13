Prep Standings

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Forsyth 0-0 3-0

Reagan 0-0 3-0

East Forsyth 0-0 3-0

Davie County 0-0 3-0

Glenn 0-0 1-2

Reynolds 0-0 1-2

Friday’s games

Parkland at East Forsyth. 7:30 p.m.

Glenn at North Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Tabor at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.

West Forsyth at High Point Central, 7:30 p.m.

Davie County at West Rowan, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Parkland 0-0 3-0

Western Guilford 0-0 2-1

Greensboro Dudley 0-0 2-1

Southwest Guilford 0-0 2-1

Mount Tabor 0-0 1-2

Greensboro Smith 0-0 0-2

Friday’s games

Parkland at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Tabor at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m

Trinity Wheatmore at Western Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Ragsdale at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Durham Hillside at Greensboro Dudley, 7:30 p.m.

Greensboro Smith at Southern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Oak Grove 0-0 2-0

Salisbury 0-0 2-0

Central Davidson 0-0 2-0

Thomasville 0-0 1-1

Lexington 0-0 1-1

West Davidson 0-0 1-2

East Davidson 0-0 1-2

Ledford 0-0 0-2

North Davidson 0-0 0-2

South Rowan 0-0 0-2

Friday’s games

Thomasville at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.

South Rowan at East Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

North Davidson at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.

West Davidson at Ledford, 7:30 p.m.

Central Davidson at Lexington, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

North Wilkes 0-0 3-0

Elkin 0-0 2-1

Wilkes Central 0-0 2-1

Starmount 0-0 2-1

Alleghany 0-0 1-2

West Wilkes 0-0 1-2

East Wilkes 0-0 1-2

Ashe County 0-0 0-3

Friday’s games

Ashe County at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Wilkes Central at Watauga, 7:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep at East Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.

Alleghany at Mount Airy, 7:30 p.m.

Starmount at Forbush, 7:30 p.m.

North Wilkes at Avery County, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Forbush 0-0 3-0

Walkertown 0-0 3-0

Atkins 0-0 1-1

North Surry 0-0 1-2

Carver 0-0 1-2

West Stokes 0-0 0-2

North Forsyth 0-0 0-2

Surry Central 0-0 0-3

Thursday’s games

Walkertown 47, Bishop McGuinness 0

Friday’s games

Glenn at North Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

North Stokes at West Stokes, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Morehead at Atkins, 7:30 p.m.

Starmount at Forbush, 7:30 p.m.

South Davidson at Carver, 7:30 p.m.

Surry Central at East Surry, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

East Surry 0-0 3-0

North Stokes 0-0 3-0

Winston-Salem Prep 0-0 2-0

South Stokes 0-0 2-1

Mount Airy 0-0 2-1

Bishop McGuinness 0-0 0-3

Thursday’s games

Walkertown 47, Bishop McGuinness 0

Friday’s games

North Stokes at West Stokes, 7:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep at East Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.

South Stokes at Mayodan McMichael, 7:30 p.m.

Alleghany at Mount Airy, 7:30 p.m.

Surry Central at East Surry, 7:30 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

pferlise@wsjournal.com

@PatrickFerlise

Tags

Load comments