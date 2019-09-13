Prep Standings
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Forsyth 0-0 3-0
Reagan 0-0 3-0
East Forsyth 0-0 3-0
Davie County 0-0 3-0
Glenn 0-0 1-2
Reynolds 0-0 1-2
Friday’s games
Parkland at East Forsyth. 7:30 p.m.
Glenn at North Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Tabor at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.
West Forsyth at High Point Central, 7:30 p.m.
Davie County at West Rowan, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Parkland 0-0 3-0
Western Guilford 0-0 2-1
Greensboro Dudley 0-0 2-1
Southwest Guilford 0-0 2-1
Mount Tabor 0-0 1-2
Greensboro Smith 0-0 0-2
Friday’s games
Parkland at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Tabor at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m
Trinity Wheatmore at Western Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Ragsdale at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Durham Hillside at Greensboro Dudley, 7:30 p.m.
Greensboro Smith at Southern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Oak Grove 0-0 2-0
Salisbury 0-0 2-0
Central Davidson 0-0 2-0
Thomasville 0-0 1-1
Lexington 0-0 1-1
West Davidson 0-0 1-2
East Davidson 0-0 1-2
Ledford 0-0 0-2
North Davidson 0-0 0-2
South Rowan 0-0 0-2
Friday’s games
Thomasville at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.
South Rowan at East Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
North Davidson at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.
West Davidson at Ledford, 7:30 p.m.
Central Davidson at Lexington, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
North Wilkes 0-0 3-0
Elkin 0-0 2-1
Wilkes Central 0-0 2-1
Starmount 0-0 2-1
Alleghany 0-0 1-2
West Wilkes 0-0 1-2
East Wilkes 0-0 1-2
Ashe County 0-0 0-3
Friday’s games
Ashe County at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Watauga, 7:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem Prep at East Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.
Alleghany at Mount Airy, 7:30 p.m.
Starmount at Forbush, 7:30 p.m.
North Wilkes at Avery County, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Forbush 0-0 3-0
Walkertown 0-0 3-0
Atkins 0-0 1-1
North Surry 0-0 1-2
Carver 0-0 1-2
West Stokes 0-0 0-2
North Forsyth 0-0 0-2
Surry Central 0-0 0-3
Thursday’s games
Walkertown 47, Bishop McGuinness 0
Friday’s games
Glenn at North Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
North Stokes at West Stokes, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Morehead at Atkins, 7:30 p.m.
Starmount at Forbush, 7:30 p.m.
South Davidson at Carver, 7:30 p.m.
Surry Central at East Surry, 7:30 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
East Surry 0-0 3-0
North Stokes 0-0 3-0
Winston-Salem Prep 0-0 2-0
South Stokes 0-0 2-1
Mount Airy 0-0 2-1
Bishop McGuinness 0-0 0-3
Thursday’s games
Walkertown 47, Bishop McGuinness 0
Friday’s games
North Stokes at West Stokes, 7:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem Prep at East Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.
South Stokes at Mayodan McMichael, 7:30 p.m.
Alleghany at Mount Airy, 7:30 p.m.
Surry Central at East Surry, 7:30 p.m.
