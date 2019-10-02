Prep Football Standings

(All games are 7:30)

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf Overall

Davie County 0-0 3-3

East Forsyth 0-0 5-0

Glenn 0-0 3-2

Reagan 0-0 5-0

Reynolds 0-0 2-3

West Forsyth 0-0 5-0

Friday’s games

East Forsyth at Greensboro Grimsley

HP Central at Reynolds

Ragsdale at Glenn

Reagan at NW Guilford

West Forsyth at Greensboro Page

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf Overall

Greensboro Dudley 0-0 5-1

Greensboro Smith 0-0 1-5

Mount Tabor 0-0 3-3

Parkland 0-0 3-2

SW Guilford 0-0 3-2

Western Guilford 0-0 3-2

Friday’s games

SW Guilford at HP Andrews

Western Guilford at Graham

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf Overall

Ledford 3-0 3-2

Oak Grove 3-0 5-0

Salisbury 1-0 3-0

North Davidson 2-1 2-3

Central Davidson 1-2 3-2

South Rowan 1-2 1-4

Thomasville 1-2 2-3

West Davidson 1-2 2-3

East Davidson 0-3 0-5

Lexington 0-3 1-4

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at Salisbury

Lexington at Ledford

South Rowan at Oak Grove

Thomasville at East Davidson

West Davidson at North Davidson

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf Overall

Ashe County 1-0 2-3

Elkin 1-0 4-1

North Wilkes 1-0 4-1

Wilkes Central 1-0 3-2

Alleghany 0-1 1-4

East Wilkes 0-1 1-4

Starmount 0-1 3-2

West Wilkes 0-1 1-4

Friday’s games

Ashe County at Elkin

Starmount at Alleghany

West Wilkes at East Wilkes

Wilkes Central at North Wilkes

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf Overall

Forbush 1-0 4-1

North Forsyth 1-0 1-4

North Surry 1-0 2-3

West Stokes 1-0 2-3

Atkins 0-1 1-4

Carver 0-1 2-3

Surry Central 0-1 0-5

Walkertown 0-1 4-1

Friday’s games

Atkins at West Stokes

Carver at Walkertown

Forbush at Surry Central

North Forsyth at North Surry

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf Overall

Bishop McGuinness 0-0 1-5

East Surry 0-0 5-1

Mount Airy 0-0 4-1

North Stokes 0-0 4-2

South Stokes 0-0 3-2

Winston-Salem Prep 0-0 5-0

Friday’s games

Mount Airy at Reidsville

South Stokes at South Davidson

W-S Prep at Bartlett Yancey

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments