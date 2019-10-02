Prep Football Standings
(All games are 7:30)
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf Overall
Davie County 0-0 3-3
East Forsyth 0-0 5-0
Glenn 0-0 3-2
Reagan 0-0 5-0
Reynolds 0-0 2-3
West Forsyth 0-0 5-0
Friday’s games
East Forsyth at Greensboro Grimsley
HP Central at Reynolds
Ragsdale at Glenn
Reagan at NW Guilford
West Forsyth at Greensboro Page
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf Overall
Greensboro Dudley 0-0 5-1
Greensboro Smith 0-0 1-5
Mount Tabor 0-0 3-3
Parkland 0-0 3-2
SW Guilford 0-0 3-2
Western Guilford 0-0 3-2
Friday’s games
SW Guilford at HP Andrews
Western Guilford at Graham
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf Overall
Ledford 3-0 3-2
Oak Grove 3-0 5-0
Salisbury 1-0 3-0
North Davidson 2-1 2-3
Central Davidson 1-2 3-2
South Rowan 1-2 1-4
Thomasville 1-2 2-3
West Davidson 1-2 2-3
East Davidson 0-3 0-5
Lexington 0-3 1-4
Friday’s games
Central Davidson at Salisbury
Lexington at Ledford
South Rowan at Oak Grove
Thomasville at East Davidson
West Davidson at North Davidson
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf Overall
Ashe County 1-0 2-3
Elkin 1-0 4-1
North Wilkes 1-0 4-1
Wilkes Central 1-0 3-2
Alleghany 0-1 1-4
East Wilkes 0-1 1-4
Starmount 0-1 3-2
West Wilkes 0-1 1-4
Friday’s games
Ashe County at Elkin
Starmount at Alleghany
West Wilkes at East Wilkes
Wilkes Central at North Wilkes
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf Overall
Forbush 1-0 4-1
North Forsyth 1-0 1-4
North Surry 1-0 2-3
West Stokes 1-0 2-3
Atkins 0-1 1-4
Carver 0-1 2-3
Surry Central 0-1 0-5
Walkertown 0-1 4-1
Friday’s games
Atkins at West Stokes
Carver at Walkertown
Forbush at Surry Central
North Forsyth at North Surry
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf Overall
Bishop McGuinness 0-0 1-5
East Surry 0-0 5-1
Mount Airy 0-0 4-1
North Stokes 0-0 4-2
South Stokes 0-0 3-2
Winston-Salem Prep 0-0 5-0
Friday’s games
Mount Airy at Reidsville
South Stokes at South Davidson
W-S Prep at Bartlett Yancey
