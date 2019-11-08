Prep Football standings
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Glenn 3-1 7-3
West Forsyth 3-1 9-1
Reagan 2-2 8-2
East Forsyth 2-2 8-2
Davie County 2-2 5-5
Reynolds 0-4 3-7
Friday’s games
East Forsyth at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.
Reagan at Davie County, 7:30 p.m.
West Forsyth at Glenn, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Mount Tabor 3-1 6-4
Greensboro Dudley 3-1 8-2
Parkland 3-1 6-3
Southwest Guilford 2-2 6-4
Western Guilford 1-3 5-5
Greensboro Smith 0-4 1-9
Friday’s games
Parkland at Greensboro Smith, 7:30 p.m.
Western Guilford at Greensboro Dudley, 7 p.m.
Mount Tabor at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Oak Grove 7-1 9-1
Salisbury 6-2 8-2
Ledford 6-2 6-4
North Davidson 6-2 6-4
Thomasville 6-2 7-3
Central Davidson 3-5 5-5
West Davidson 3-5 4-6
South Rowan 2-6 2-8
East Davidson 1-7 1-9
Lexington 0-8 1-9
Friday’s games
East Davidson at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.
West Davidson at Central Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
South Rowan at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.
North Davidson at Ledford, 7:30 p.m.
Thomasville at Lexington, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Ashe County 5-1 6-4
Elkin 5-1 8-2
Wilkes Central 4-2 6-4
North Wilkes 3-3 6-4
East Wilkes 3-3 4-6
Alleghany 2-4 3-7
Starmount 2-4 5-5
West Wilkes 0-6 1-9
Friday’s games
Elkin at Alleghany, 7:30 p.m.
Ashe County at Starmount, 7:30 p.m.
Wilkes Central at East Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.
North Wilkes at West Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Stokes 6-0 7-3
North Surry 5-1 6-4
Forbush 4-2 7-3
North Forsyth 3-3 3-7
Walkertown 3-3 7-3
Surry Central 2-4 2-8
Carver 1-5 3-7
Atkins 0-6 1-9
Friday’s games
Forbush at West Stokes, 7:30 p.m.
North Forsyth at Surry Central, 7:30 p.m.
North Surry at Carver, 7:30 p.m.
Walkertown at Atkins, 7:30 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Mount Airy 4-0 8-2
East Surry 4-0 10-0
South Stokes 2-2 6-4
Bishop McGuinness 1-3 2-8
Winston-Salem Prep 1-3 6-4
North Stokes 0-4 4-6
Friday’s games
Bishop McGuinness at Winston-Salem Prep, 7:30 p.m.
North Stokes at South Stokes, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Airy at East Surry, 7:30 p.m.
