Prep Football standings

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Glenn 3-1 7-3

West Forsyth 3-1 9-1

Reagan 2-2 8-2

East Forsyth 2-2 8-2

Davie County 2-2 5-5

Reynolds 0-4 3-7

Friday’s games

East Forsyth at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.

Reagan at Davie County, 7:30 p.m.

West Forsyth at Glenn, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Mount Tabor 3-1 6-4

Greensboro Dudley 3-1 8-2

Parkland 3-1 6-3

Southwest Guilford 2-2 6-4

Western Guilford 1-3 5-5

Greensboro Smith 0-4 1-9

Friday’s games

Parkland at Greensboro Smith, 7:30 p.m.

Western Guilford at Greensboro Dudley, 7 p.m.

Mount Tabor at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Oak Grove 7-1 9-1

Salisbury 6-2 8-2

Ledford 6-2 6-4

North Davidson 6-2 6-4

Thomasville 6-2 7-3

Central Davidson 3-5 5-5

West Davidson 3-5 4-6

South Rowan 2-6 2-8

East Davidson 1-7 1-9

Lexington 0-8 1-9

Friday’s games

East Davidson at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.

West Davidson at Central Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

South Rowan at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.

North Davidson at Ledford, 7:30 p.m.

Thomasville at Lexington, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Ashe County 5-1 6-4

Elkin 5-1 8-2

Wilkes Central 4-2 6-4

North Wilkes 3-3 6-4

East Wilkes 3-3 4-6

Alleghany 2-4 3-7

Starmount 2-4 5-5

West Wilkes 0-6 1-9

Friday’s games

Elkin at Alleghany, 7:30 p.m.

Ashe County at Starmount, 7:30 p.m.

Wilkes Central at East Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.

North Wilkes at West Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Stokes 6-0 7-3

North Surry 5-1 6-4

Forbush 4-2 7-3

North Forsyth 3-3 3-7

Walkertown 3-3 7-3

Surry Central 2-4 2-8

Carver 1-5 3-7

Atkins 0-6 1-9

Friday’s games

Forbush at West Stokes, 7:30 p.m.

North Forsyth at Surry Central, 7:30 p.m.

North Surry at Carver, 7:30 p.m.

Walkertown at Atkins, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Mount Airy 4-0 8-2

East Surry 4-0 10-0

South Stokes 2-2 6-4

Bishop McGuinness 1-3 2-8

Winston-Salem Prep 1-3 6-4

North Stokes 0-4 4-6

Friday’s games

Bishop McGuinness at Winston-Salem Prep, 7:30 p.m.

North Stokes at South Stokes, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Airy at East Surry, 7:30 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments