GIRLS TENNIS
Reagan 6, Reynolds 3
Singles: Lauren Oliver (REA) def. Emelie Patti 6-2,6-1; Mercer Sullivan (RJR) def. Niya Grant 6-2,6-4; Riley Bostian (REA) def. Audrey Nelson 6-1,6-0; Amy Johnson (REA) def. Allie Hiersteiner 6-0,6-1; Grace Beach (REA) def. Lia Blackard 6-2,2-6,10-6; Caroline Bumgarner (RJR) def. Isabella Ross 7-5,6-4.
Doubles: Oliver/Grant (REA) def. Patti/Hiersteiner 8-4; Johnson/Bostian (REA) def. Nelson/Blackard 8-3; Sullivan/Ellie Cameron (RJR) def. Beach/Julia Stern 8-5.
Records: Reagan 3-0, 2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A; Reynolds 5-2, 1-1.
West Forsyth 8, Davie 1
Singles: Lauren Kranis (WF) def. Karlie Quinn 6-1,6-0; Maria Nikas (WF) def. Aisulu Ball 6-2,6-0; Marion Idulsa (WF) def. Whitney DeLoach 7-5,6-2; Leah Harding (WF) def. Abby Fletcher 6-1,6-1; Ella Orgain (WF) def Leslie Newsom 6-2,6-3; Elise Weidman (D) def. Vivian Do 3-6,6-3,1-0 (14-12).
Doubles: Kranis/Idulsa (WF) def. DHS Quinn/Deloach 8-4; Nikas/Harding (WF) def. Ball/Cash 8-3; Orgain/Do (WF) def. Fletcher/Weidman 8-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop McGuinness 3, Reynolds 0
Scores: 25-5, 25-20, 25-9.
Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson 6 kills; Chrisbel Alcanctara 4 kills, 2 blocks; Grace Strader 10 aces, 10 digs; Gianna Lucindo 8 assists; Adriana Koliqi 13 digs.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 7-1.
South Rowan 3, Thomasville 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-8, 25-18.
Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 12 kills; Raven Lee 11 digs, 5 service points.
Records: Thomasville 2-7.
South Stokes 3, Glenn 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-14, 25-2.
Mount Airy 3, Forsyth Country Day 2
Scores: MA 25-21, FCDS 25-23, FCDS 25-20, MA 25-17, MA 15-12.
Records: Forsyth Country Day 2-3, 1-1 PTAC; Mt. Airy 5-0.
BOYS SOCCER
West Forsyth 2, Lake Norman 2
Goals: West Forsyth-Jesse Guzman, John-John Dickenson; Lake Norman-Elijah Reading, Aaron Watson. Assists: West Forsyth-Daniel Guzman, Hunter Isenhour; Lake Norman-Jackson VanNess, Elijah Reading. Shots: West Forsyth 15, Lake Norman 3. Saves: West Forsyth (Michael Angell 0, Logan Barker 1) 1. Lake Norman (Ryan Mann) 5. Corner kicks: West Forsyth 4 Lake Norman 3.
Records: West Forsyth 4-1-1 Lake Norman 0-3-1
