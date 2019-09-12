VOLLEYBALL

High Point Christian 3, Forsyth Country Day 0

Scores: 25-21, 25-22, 25-18.

High Point Christian: Caroline Smith 23 assists, 13 digs; Carson Brooks 8 kills, 12 digs; Kennedy Powell 9 kills.

Records: High Point Christian 10-7, 4-1 PTAC 3A.

Greensboro Day 3, Salem Academy 0

Scores: 25-8, 25-8, 25-12.

Records: Greensboro Day 5-7, 4-1 PTAC 4A.

Oak Grove 3, Thomasville 0

Scores: 25-18, 25-17, 25-15.

Thomasville: Taylor Harris 13 assists; Raven Lee 9 service points; Mahkayla Hart 8 kills.

Records: Thomasville 4-8, 2-6 Central Carolina 2A.

Atkins 3, Carver 0

Scores: 25-5, 25-6, 25-19.

Records: Atkins 4-5, 2-2 Western Piedmont 2A; Carver 0-6, 0-3.

Southwest Guilford 3, Glenn 1

Scores: SWG 25-12, G 25-23, SWG 25-13, SWG 25-9.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bishop McGuinness 6, North Stokes 0

Singles: Lydia Cortes def. Tessa Sprinkle 6-3, 6-0; Michelle Petrangeli def. Ada Hassan 6-0, 6-0; Katie Dasher def. Emma Hooker 6-0, 6-0; Lourdes Lopez def. Josie Stanbery 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli def. Sprinkle/Stanbery 8-0; I. Bermudez/C. Lassiter def. Hassan/Hooker 8-1.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 5-1, 5-0 Northwest 1A.

East Wilkes 9, North Wilkes 0

Singles: Jordan Schubart d. Allie Billings 6-0, 6-0; Sylvia Prevette d. Caelen Mahan 6-0, 6-0; Kaleigh Couch d. Sunny Johnson 6-1, 6-1; Brianna Martin d. Sarah Gambill 6-0, 6-1; Tristen Blevins d. Taylor Wood 6-0, 6-1; Kristie Brown d. Brook Settle 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Schubart/Martin d. Billings/Gambill 8-0; Prevette/Couch d. Mahan/Johnson 8-1; Lauren Felts/Chelsea Cockerham d. Wood/Settle 8-0.

Records: East Wilkes 11-0 Overall, 8-0 Mountain Valley 1A.

High Point Christian 5, Forsyth Country Day 4

Singles: Irene Duran (HPCA) def. Halle Kincaid 6-4, 7-6 (5); Brynna Myers (FCDS) def. Makenzie Shane 6-1, 6-4; Patricia Walz (HPCA) def. Ashley Parsons 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (8); Erika Choopani (FCDS) def. Nicole Warden 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10); Kendall Harris (HPCA) def. Mary Brooks Hall 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (8); Yu Otaki (FCDS) def. Isabelle Kiefer 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Duran/Walz (HPCA) def. Kincaid/Myers 8-2; Shane/Harris (HPCA) def. Choopani/Hall 9-8 (9); Otaki/Ashley Bean (FCDS) def. Warden/Cecelia Bradley 8-1.

Records: Forsyth Country Day 4-4, 3-2 PTAC 3A.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments