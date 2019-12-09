BOYS BASKETBALL

Salem Baptist 94, East Wilkes 48

Salem;27;17;28;22;--;94

East Wilkes;16;7;16;9;--;48

Salem Baptist: Eli Arnold 17, Zach Shumate 16, Shad Thomas 14, Josiah Flanagan 12, Ethan Pegram 10, Brandon Summers 10, Pryor 7, Watkins 6, Pine 2.

East Wilkes: Dylan Ward 10, Hall 9, Billings 9, Howell 8, Lambert 5, Long 3, Wagoner 2, Blackburn 2.

