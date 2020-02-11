GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oak Grove 65, Thomasville 35
Thomasville;11;9;5;10;—;35
Oak Grove;18;22;10;15;—65
Thomasville: Johnson 3, Shakira Little 19, Gainey 2, Lee 2, Wright 2, Hart 7.
Oak Grove (13-10, 8-9 Central Carolina 2A): Haley Long 11, Jordan Holt 15, Kidder 2, Hinkle 2, Frady 4, Lyons 2, Smith 4, Wooten 2, Zaire Jones 10, Logan Ruiz 12.
East Forsyth 63, Davie County 10
E Forsyth;25;20;12;6;—;63
Davie County;3;5;2;0;—;10
East Forsyth (14-9, 6-3 Central Piedmont 4A): Jaydyn Hoover 11, Walker 3, Axtell 3, Monay Galloway 13, N'diaye 8, La’Niya Simes 12, Long 9, Hall 4.
Davie County (0-23, 0-9): Devericks 3, Johnson 5, Woody 2.
Forbush 58, Carver 7
Forbush;21;20;11;6;—;58
Carver;2;0;2;3;—;7
Carver (3-19, 0-13): Jackson 3, McCrae 2, Wright 2.
Forbush (21-2, 13-0): Hope Grimes 16, Scott 9, Hennings 8, Collins 8, Ball 6, Ellison 3, Bellanger 3, Irvin 3, Southard 2.
Glenn 74, Reynolds 31
Glenn;25;21;17;11;—;74
Reynolds;9;5;8;9;—;31
Glenn (20-1): Weston 7, Gathings 3, Lopez 7, Amanda Finch 12, Evans 7, Jacee Busick 12, Lamonte 2, Iycez Adams 22, Evans 2.
Reynolds (7-16): Williams 9, Rice 7, Milner 6, Andrews 9.
Ledford 32, East Davidson 29 (OT)
Ledford;5;6;9;6;6;--;32
E Davidson;2;6;8;10;3;--;29
Ledford (17-5, 14-3 Central Carolina 2A): Ledbetter 5, Limbacher 2, Harrison 4, Sprinkle 2, Ashlyn Roark 11, Chase 5, Davis 3.
East Davidson: Grubb 12, Sechrist 7, Baxley 4, Hill 5, Warrick 1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary Day 70, St. David's 54
Calvary;17;22;14;17;--;70
St. David's;12;18;14;10;--;54
Calvary Day: Charles McClenahan 19, James Wilkins 15, Owen Gulledge 11, Hooten 4, Gibson 3, Burton 2, Maguek 2.
St. David's: Goode 26, Chisley 10, Berkoff 8, Reep 4, Seabrooks 4, Madden 2.
Davie County 62, East Forsyth 54
Davie County;9;21;13;19;--;62
East Forsyth;6;16;20;12;--;54
Davie County (13-9, 4-5 Central Piedmont 4A): Johnson 2, Za'Haree Maddox 11, James 6, Williams 2, James Reid 12, Taylor 5, Smith 2, Redmon 6, King 9.
East Forsyth: Rhodes 12, Liggons 2, Liles 11, Thorns 12, Reid 17.
Forsyth Country Day 69, Fayetteville Christian 57
Forsyth Country Day (12-9): Jay Mitchell 21, Will Gray 19, Brandon Morgan 15, Crawford 6, Schott 4, Budd 2.
Fayetteville Christian (8-18): Daunte Gardner 22, Jacob Webster 15, Jayden Scriven 10, Battle 4, Thompson 3, Sorino 2, Barker 1.
McMichael 67, Northeast Guilford 63
McMichael: Gabe Capel 21, S. McLaughlin 15, M. Lions 14, Kirkpatrick 9, Simpson 6, Lester 2.
Northeast Guilford: Damir Swain 15, Jaydon Hall 10, Ginyard 9, Jeremiah Malone 13, Herbins 6, Holly 4, Nicholson 2, Hester 2, Rivers 2.
Ledford 54, East Davidson 45
Ledford;10;13;13;18;--;54
E Davidson;14;10;15;6;--;45
Ledford: Tyler Partee 18, Brenner White 21, Barker 2, Finley 4, Reece 3, Bartoli 3, Compton 3.
E Davidson: Leonard 26, Fuller 10, Wright 2, Skeen 1, Morefield 6.
Thomasville 81, Oak Grove 61
Oak Grove;13;17;15;16;--;61
Thomasville;23;14;23;21;--;81
Oak Grove (7-15, 4-13 Central Carolina 2A): Colby Landfried 13, Evan Suarez 10, Ethan Whitaker 10, Noah Richey 14.
Thomasville: Janhrii Luckey 14, Lykeem Washington 12, Tyree Barnes 31.
Winston-Salem Christian 82, Triad Baptist 36
W-S Christian;24;22;16;20;--;82
Triad Baptist;8;14;6;8;--;36
Winston-Salem Christian: Todd Thorpe 16, Lamont McNeil 12, Arrington Jones 12, Isaacs 9, Potter 9, Babali 8, Reels 7, Boddie 5, Nwaoshai 4.
Triad Baptist: Carson Fitch 14, Jack Hoppe 11, Laken Locklear 10, Scavo 1.
West Stokes 84, Walkertown 59
Walkertown;10;7;18;24;--;54
West Stokes;20;20;23;21;--;84
Walkertown: Jalen Douglas 11, McDaniel 4, King 4, Hunter 4, Zion Conrad 16, Cameron Wilkerson 20.
West Stokes: Amon Conrad 10, Kelin Parsons 21, Spainhour 6, Elan Muniz 23, Elliott 2, Knox 2, Barker 2, Luke Mickey 13.
North Davidson 70, Salisbury 68 (OT)
N Davidson;9;12;11;27;11;--;70
Salisbury;21;11;12;13;9;--;68
North Davidson (19-4, 15-2 Central Carolina 2A): Tedric Jenkins 29, Jamarien Dalton 23, Green 8, McNeair 4, Bryant 2, Everhart 2, Moore 2.
Salisbury: (14-8, 11-6): Zay Kesler 23, Cam Stout 21, Jacquez Smith 10, Walker 6, Brown 2, Still 2, Norman 2, Alfred 2.
