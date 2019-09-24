VOLLEYBALL

Oak Grove 3 Lexington 0

Scores: 25-11, 25-18, 25-15.

Records: Oak Grove 12-3, 10-1 CCC

Oak Grove: Grace Manring 7 kills, 4 aces; Olivia Stone 6 kills; Anna Stevens 10 service points; Dylan Bowman 10 service points.

Carmel Christian 3 Forsyth Country Day 1

Scores: CC 25-20, CC 25-17, FCDS 26-24, CC 25-9.

Records: FCDS 5-7, 3-3 PTAC 3A.

Central Davidson 3 Thomasville 0

Scores: 25-17, 25-16, 25-15.

Thomasville: Jada Gainey 11 service points; Denasia Carpenter 5 kills.

Records: Thomasville 7-9.

Davie 3 Glenn 0

Scores: 25-10, 25-13, 25-8.

GIRLS GOLF

At Oak Valley GC, par 36

Team scores: Forsyth County Day 136, Westchester 143, Greensboro Day 153.

Individual leaders: 1. Madison Dial (WCD) 41; 2. Ava Gutshall (FCDS) 42; 3. Sophie Scherer (FCDS) 45; 4. Audrey Kim (GDS) 47; T5 Jeannie Reed (FCDS), Deni Lewis (WCD) 49; 7. Rae Klosterman (FCDS) 51; T8. Vicki Shi (GDS), Courtney Kim (GDS), Charlotte Martin (WCD) 53; 11. Addison Sage (WCD) 55; 12. Ana Calderon (FCDS) 56; T13. Sarina Horner (FCDS), Maggie O’Keefe (WCD) 57; T15. Ava Claire Scherer (FCDS), Audrey Kim (GDS) 62.

GIRLS TENNIS

Reagan 9 Mount Tabor 0

Singles: Lauren Oliver def Meg Salt 6-0, 6-0; Niya Grant def Madison Rabold 6-0, 6-1; Riley Bostian def Ella Rose 6-0, 6-0; Grace Beach def Audrey Lloyd 6-0, 6-0; Julia Stern def Mony Madan 6-2, 6-0; Noor Kazi def Rebecca Pollard 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Oliver/Grant def Salt/Pollard 8-1; Ashleigh Larson / Isabella Ross def Rose / Madan 8-4; Margaret Jewell / Ashley Belnap def Mary Poyner York/Chelsea Ivers 8-4.

Bishop McGuinnes 5 East Surry 4

Singles: Lydia Cortes (BM) def. Sarah Mann 6-1, 6-2; Tara Martin (ES) def. Michelle Petrangeli 6-1, 6-1; Katie Dasher (BM) def. Evelyn Ruedisueli 6-1, 6-0; Rosie Craven (ES) def. Lourdes Lopez 6-4, 1-6, (12-10); Izabelle Bermudez (BM) def. Abbie Koons 6-3, 6-3; Charlotte Lassiter (BM) def. Lili Craven 7-5, 7-6, (7-5).

Doubles: Mann/ Martin (ES) def. Cortes/ Petrangeli 8-6; Dasher/Lopez (BM) def. Ruedisueli/R. Craven 8-5; Koons/L. Craven (ES) def. Bermudez/Lassiter 8-6.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 9-1, 7-0 Northwest 1A.

Forsyth Country Day 6 Carmel Christian 2

Singles: Passion Kadwe (CC) def. Halle Kincaid 6-1, 6-0; Brynna Myers (FCDS) def. Allie Spies 6-1, 6-1; Erika Choopani (FCDS) def. Laura Beth Lynch 6-3, 6-2; Ashley Parsons (FCDS) def. Riley Highfield 6-2, 7-6 (7); Yu Otaki (FCDS) def. Elizabeth Poarch 6-2, 6-1; Ashley Bean (FCDS) def. Kendal Colson 6-0; 6-0.

Doubles: Kabwe/Spies (CC) def. H. Kincaid/Myers 8-5; Otaki/Julia Kincaid (FCDS) def. Poarch/Colson 8-3.

East Wilkes 9 Alleghany 0

Singles: Jordan Schubart d. Lindsey Evans 6-2, 6-0; Sylvia Prevette d. Laney Miller 6-4, 6-0; Kaleigh Couch d. Morgan Neugent 6-2, 1-6, 10-8; Brianna Martin d. Rylie LaRue 6-1, 6-0; Tristen Blevins d. Alexandra Vestal 6-0, 6-0; Kristie Brown d. Karlie Keepfer 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Schubart/Martin d. Evans/Mary Beth Burgiss 8-0; Prevette/Couch d. Neugent/LaRue 8-0; Lauren Felts/Chelsea Cockerham d. Vestal/Keepfer 8-2.

Records: East Wilkes 13-1, 10-1 MVAC.

Prep Football

AP Polls

RALEIGH — The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 24, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 4-A

1. Char. Myers Park (8) (4-0) 133 1

2. Char. Vance (1) (3-0) 127 2

3. Richmond County (3) (4-0) 122 3

4. Char. Mall. Creek (3) (3-0) 113 4

5. East Forsyth (5-0) 89 5

6. Scotland County (4-0) 74 6

7. West Forsyth (5-0) 60 7

8. Wake Forest (4-1) 32 8

(tie) Ral. Card. Gibbons (3-1) 32 9

10. G’boro Grimsley (5-0) 18 T10

Others receiving 10 or more points: Knightdale 13.

Class 3-A

1. Weddington (11) (4-0) 144 1

2. Kings Mountain (4) (5-0) 138 2

3. Northwest Cabarrus (5-0) 104 3

4. Lee County (5-0) 81 6

5. Greensboro Dudley (4-1) 64 9

6. Char. Catholic (1-2) 54 8

7. Statesville (5-0) 47 T10

8. Jacksonville (3-1) 46 4

9. Southern Nash (5-0) 30 NR

10. Clayton Cleveland (4-1) 29 5

Others receiving 10 or more points: Eastern Alamance 23, Wilmington New Hanover 20, West Brunswick 16.

Class 2-A

1. Reidsville (13) (5-0) 146 1

2. Eliz. City N’eastern (1) (4-0) 129 3

3. Shelby (1) (3-1) 116 2

4. Brnsville Mtn Heritage (4-0) 104 4

5. Randleman (4-0) 77 6

6. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-1) 76 7

7. Clinton (3-0) 65 8

8. Lawndale Burns (3-1) 36 9

9. SouthWest Edgecombe (3-1) 32 5

10. Lenoir Hibriten (3-1) 12 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: Salisbury 12.

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (14) (5-0) 140 1

2. East Surry (5-0) 125 2

3. Mitchell County (4-0) 106 3

4. Edenton Holmes (4-0) 84 4

5. Robbinsville (5-0) 79 5

6. Murphy (4-1) 69 6

7. Swain County (4-0) 47 7

8. Polk County (4-0) 46 8

9. Princeton (4-0) 39 9

10. Mt. Airy (4-1) 8 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Char. Observer, Char.; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; Gaston Gazette, Gastonia; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.

