GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness 53, North Rowan 40

Bishop McGuinness;14;15;12;12;--;53

North Rowan;3;12;18;7;--;40

Bishop McGuinness (8-0): Tate Chappell 13, Michelle Petrangeli 11, Charley Chappell 10, Davis 6, Kreuter 6, Elder 5, Moya 2

North Rowan (5-2): Wilkerson 15, Taborn 10, Cannie 4, Lynch 4, Robbins 2

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments