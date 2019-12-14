GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness 53, North Rowan 40
Bishop McGuinness;14;15;12;12;--;53
North Rowan;3;12;18;7;--;40
Bishop McGuinness (8-0): Tate Chappell 13, Michelle Petrangeli 11, Charley Chappell 10, Davis 6, Kreuter 6, Elder 5, Moya 2
North Rowan (5-2): Wilkerson 15, Taborn 10, Cannie 4, Lynch 4, Robbins 2
