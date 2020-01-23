Boys Basketball
East Forsyth 53, Davie County 37
East Forsyth 12 11 13 17 — 53 Davie County 4 2 15 16 — 37
East Forsyth (5-12): Jordan Timmons 14, Will Rhodes 12, Jalen Thorns 11, Reeves 8, Jones 4, Lyles 3, Raynor 1.
Davie County (11-6): Brooks Johnson 10, Maddox 6, Smith 6, James 4, Reid 4, Williams 3, Hudson 2, King 2.
Boys Swimming
Team scores: Forsyth Country Day 237, Westchester Country Day 179, Burlington Christian 127, High Point Christian 69.
Individual winners: 200 medley relay: Forsyth Country Day (Hunsberger, Robinson, Stofferis, Robinson) 1:47.91; 200 free: Chris Bannigan (FCDS) 2:08.94; 200 IM: Steven Insixiengmay (FCDS) 2:13.93; 50 free: Slade Miller (WCDS) 24.24; 100 free: Nathan Jao (FCDS) 54.21; 100 fly: Benjamin McDonald (HPCA) 58.79; 500 free: James Snyder (FCDS) 5:44.64; 200 free relay: Forsyth Country Day (Snyder, Bannigan, Insixiengmay, Jao) 1:37.56; 100 Breast: Nathan Jao (FCDS) 1:04.89; 100 Back: Steven Insixiengmay (FCDS) 1:01.61; 400 free relay: Westchester Country Day (Miller, Atkinson, Khan, Adams) 4:01.11.
Girls Swimming
Team scores: Forsyth Country Day 378, Westchester Country Day 108, Burlington Christian 95, High Point Christian 72, Salem Academy 6,
Individual winners: 200 medley relay: Forsyth Country Day (Klosterman, Breitling, Dew, Hollar) 1:59.25; 200 free: Eva Hollar (FCDS) 2:10.70; 200 IM: Saanvi Pawa (FCDS) 2:29.42; 50 free: Emeline Martin (HPCA) 27.41; 100 fly: Carstyn Klosterman (FCDS) 1:02.58; 100 free: Avery Dew (FCDS) 56.98; 500 free: Carstyn Klosterman (FCDS) 5:19.85; 200 free relay: Forsyth Country Day (Pawa, Breitling, Winter, Pawa) 1:55.74; 100 breast: Avery Dew (FCDS) 1:17.04; 100 Back: Skylar Manning (WCDS) 1:06.85; 400 free relay: Forsyth Country Day (A. Pawa, S. Pawa, O. McNatt, S. McNatt) 4:26.42.
