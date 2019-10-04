GIRLS TENNIS
Forsyth Country Day 9, Westchester 0
Singles: Halle Kincaid (F) def. Dory Keever 8-5. Brynna Myers (F) def. Kate Leonard 8-0. Mary Brooks Hall (F) def. Ava Apple 8-0. Erika Choopani (F) def. Sofia Chodri 8-1. Ashley Parsons (F) def. Olivia Beaver 8-0. Yu Otaki (F) def. Lucy Heard 8-0.
Doubles: Halle Kincaid and Mary Brooks Hall (F) def. Dory Keever and Olivia Beaver 8-2. Brynna Myers and Erika Choopani (F) def. Ava Apple and Kate Leonard 8-0. Ashley Bean and Yu Otaki (F) def. Sofia Chodri and Claire Smith 8-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Forsyth Country Day 3, Westchester 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-17, 25-8.
Records: Forsyth Country Day 7-8, 5-4 PTAC 3A; Westchester 2-11, 1-9.
BOYS SOCCER
Forsyth Country Day 3, Westchester 2
Goals: Westchester-Myles Patters, Ben Van Dessel; FCDS-Blake Parker 2, Caelan Smith. Assists: Westchester-Hamer Brigman, Adam Elsayed; FCDS-Caelan Smith. Shots: Westchester 16, FCDS 11. Corner kicks: Westchester 1, FCDS 0.
Records: Forsyth Country Day 10-5, 6-4 PTAC 3A.
