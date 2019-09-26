VOLLEYBALL
Ledford 3, Thomasville 0
Scores: 27-25, 25-14, 25-22.
Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 7 service points, 4 kills, 4 blocks; Taylor Harris 8 service points, 2 aces; Jada Gainey 13 digs.
Mount Tabor 3, Parkland 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-10, 25-20.
Records: Mount Tabor 4-10.
Glenn 3, Reynolds 0
Scores: 25-11, 25-14, 25-21.
Central Davidson 3, Oak Grove 1
Scores: OG 25-16, CD 25-20, 25-14, 25-14.
Oak Grove: Grace Manring 12 kills; Skylar Reich 9 kills; Olivia Stone 9 service points.
Records: Oak Grove 12-4, 10-2 CCC.
West Forsyth 3, Reagan 1
Scores: R 25-23, WF 25-17, 25-11, 25-20.
Records: West Forsyth 13-4, 3-1 Central Piedmont 4A; Reagan 10-7.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop McGuinness 9, South Stokes 0
Singles: Lydia Cortes def Erin Heavener 6-1, 6-2; Michelle Petrangeli def. Ariel Haynes 6-0, 6-0; Katie Dasher def. Maggie Collins 6-0, 6-0; Lourdes Lopez def Kayla Rickmon 6-0, 6-0; Izabelle Bermudez def Marissa Booth 6-1, 6-0; Charlotte Lassiter def. Flor Rodriguez 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Cortes/ Petrangeli def. Heavener/ Rodriguez 8-0; Dasher/ Lopez def. Collins/ Rickmon 8-0; Bermudez/ Lassiter def. Haynes/ Booth 8-1.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 11-1, 9-0 Northwest 1A.
East Wilkes 8, Ashe County 1
Singles: Elizabeth Wallace (A) def. Jordan Schubart 6-4, 6-2; Sylvia Prevette def. Molly Rupard 6-4, 6-1; Kaleigh Couch def. Karoline Keith 6-3, 6-1; Brianna Martin def. Sarah Corley 6-1, 6-2; Tristen Blevins def. Leigh McKenzie 7-5, 6-2; Kristie Brown def. Hannah York 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Schubart/Martin def. Wallace/Corley 8-4; Prevette/Couch def. Rupard/Keith 804; Blevins/Brown def. McKenzie/York 8-4.
Reynolds 9, Glenn 0
Singles: Emelie Patti def. Hannah Frazier 6-0, 6-0; Mercer Sullivan def. Skyler Peddle 6-0, 6-0; Audrey Nelson def. Cassie Dean 6-0, 6-0; Lia Blackard def Michaela Schwenke 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Bumgarner def. Haley Casstevens 6-0, 6-0; Ellie Cameron def Mellisa Celedon 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Blackard/Amelia Thomas def. Frazier/Peddle 8-5; Bumgarner/Ellis Nicholson def. Schwenke/Dean 8-6; Cameron/McKenna Trull def. Celedon/Casstevens 8-2.
Records: Reynolds 9-5, 4-4 Central Piedmont 4A.
Wesleyan 5, Forsyth Country Day 4
Singles: MacLean Redmond (W) def. Halle Kincaid 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (2); Brynna Myers (FCDS) def. Mackenzie Gilliatt 6-3, 6-1; Gracie LeFever (W) def. Erika Choopani 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (7); Lauren Brodeur (W) def. Ashley Parson 6-7, 6-2, 1-0 (7); Yu Otaki (FCDS) def. Isabella Heinbach 6-3, 7-5; Katie Bullins (W) def. Ashley Bean 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: H. Kincaid/Parsons (FCDS) def. Redmond/LeFever 9-7; Myers/Mary Brooks Hall (FCDS) def. Gilliatt/Brodeur 9-8 (4); Heinbach/Bullins (W) def. Bean/Julia Kincaid 8-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.