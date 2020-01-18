PrepZone Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

East Surry 68, East Forsyth 44

East Forsyth;9;12;11;12;--;44

East Surry;12;15;20;21;--;68

East Forsyth (4-11): Reeves 9, Timmons 8, Rhodes 6, Thorns 5, Raynor 5, Leggett 5, Ritchens 4, Jones 2.

East Surry (6-4): Jefferson Boaz 17, Dilon Mostly 14, Benji Gosnell 12, Quincy Smith 11, Stevens 8, Jessup 2, Needham 2, Sutterby 2.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments