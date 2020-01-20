Boys basketball

Forbush 63, Woodland 61

Woodland 12 11 17 10 4 7 — 61 Forbush 5 22 12 11 4 9 — 63

Woodland (17-4): Blake Fritts 18, Josh Westmoreland 18, Elijah Guy 17, Bryan 6, Hyatt 2.

Forbush (5-10): Eli Wingler 25, Peyton Compton 11, Crews 8, D. Graham 5, Boles 4, Luna 4, Mahan 3, P. Graham 3.

SWIMMING

CPC Championship

Boys

Team scores: West Forsyth 364.5, RJ Reynolds 354.5, Reagan 226, Davie County 119, East Forsyth 51, Glenn 50.

200 medley relay: West Forsyth (McDonald, Valliere, Vlahos, Greene) 1:37.07; 200 free: Luke Vlahos (West Forsyth) 1:45.12; 200 IM: Luke McDonald (West Forsyth) 1:59.67; 50 free: Connor Greene (West Forsyth) 21.64; 1M Diving: Whit Andrus (RJ Reynolds) 470.85; 100 fly: Jeff Echols (RJ Reynolds) 50.58; 100 free: Luke Vlahos (West Forsyth) 47.93; 500 free: Jonah Greene (West Forsyth) 5:10.98; 200 free relay: West Forsyth (Valliere, Watkins, Greene, Freiberg) 1:29.68; 100 back: Jeff Echols (RJ Reynolds) 52.26; 100 breast: Connor Greene (West Forsyth) 59.91; 400 free relay: West Forsyth (McDonald, Freiberg, Watkins, Vlahos) 3:19.33.

Girls

Team scores: Reagan 441, RJ Reynolds 305, West Forsyth 271, East Forsyth 82, Davie County 79, Glenn 36.

200 medley relay: Reagan (Starnes, Hall, Cottingham, Driscoll) 1:52.80; 200 free: Reece Alexander (Reagan) 1:56.45; 200 IM: Katie Mohr (RJ Reynolds) 2:06.93; 50 free: Jane Fitzgerald (RJ Reynolds) 24.96; 1M Diving: Lexi Pierce (Reagan) 292.85; 100 fly: Reece Alexander (Reagan) 58.03; 100 free: Brianna Cottingham (Reagan) 55.11; 500 free: Maddie Neal (Reagan) 5:17.99; 200 free relay: Reagan (Jennings, Cottingham, Wolffis, Alexander) 1:41.43; 100 back: Maddie Neal (Reagan) 58.62; 100 breast: Katie Mohr (RJ Reynolds) 1:03.93; 400 free relay: Reagan (Wolffis, Rieker, Jennings, Alexander) 3:42.90.

