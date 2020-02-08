Boys Basketball

RJ Reynolds 71, West Forsyth 63

RJ Reynolds;23;17;17;14;—;71

West Forsyth;14;21;13;15;—;63

RJ Reynolds: Tyriek Leach 23, Caden Davis 18, Jaben Mars 18, Murphy 6, Johnson 4, Lumpkin 2.

West Forsyth: Bralen Morris 21, CJ Smith 15, Kris Mickens 10, Hill 8, Scott 4, Nelson 3, Crenshaw 2.

Girls Basketball

West Forsyth 76, RJ Reynolds 33

RJ Reynolds;9;10;7;7;--;33

West Forsyth;25;19;19;13;--;76

RJ Reynolds (7-14): Murphy Andrews 15, Williams 7, Milner 4, Merritt 3, Rice 2, Kuhner 2.

West Forsyth (13-8): Shakira Baskerville 29, Maddie Scheier 27, Brianna Schillito 12, Gary 4, Hunter 2, Jackson 2.

Tags

Load comments