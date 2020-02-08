Boys Basketball
RJ Reynolds 71, West Forsyth 63
RJ Reynolds;23;17;17;14;—;71
West Forsyth;14;21;13;15;—;63
RJ Reynolds: Tyriek Leach 23, Caden Davis 18, Jaben Mars 18, Murphy 6, Johnson 4, Lumpkin 2.
West Forsyth: Bralen Morris 21, CJ Smith 15, Kris Mickens 10, Hill 8, Scott 4, Nelson 3, Crenshaw 2.
Girls Basketball
West Forsyth 76, RJ Reynolds 33
RJ Reynolds;9;10;7;7;--;33
West Forsyth;25;19;19;13;--;76
RJ Reynolds (7-14): Murphy Andrews 15, Williams 7, Milner 4, Merritt 3, Rice 2, Kuhner 2.
West Forsyth (13-8): Shakira Baskerville 29, Maddie Scheier 27, Brianna Schillito 12, Gary 4, Hunter 2, Jackson 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.