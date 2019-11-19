Boys basketball
Salem 87, Westchester Country Day 71
Salem;17;25;22;23;--;87
Westchester;11;16;23;21;--;71
Salem (5-0): Zach Shumate 22, Ethan Pegram 18, Eli Arnold 16, Shad Thomas 11, Summers 9, Watkins 7, Pine 2, Pryor 2
Westchester (1-2): J3 Swindell 26, Tyler Matthews 19, Zen Sadler 15, Patterson 6, Morgan 3, Brigman 2
Davie County 57, West Wilkes 47
Davie County;16;12;18;11;--;57
West Wilkes;15;7;11;14;--;47
Davie County (1-0): Nick Williams 14, Wilkes Johnson 13, Iverson King 12, Spillman 8, Ried 5, James 3, Walser 2
West Wilkes (0-1): Wentz 14, Triplett 11, Brown 10, Stinson 4, Jarvis 3, Osborne 3, Childress 2
Pinecrest 59, Glenn 41
Glenn;8;13;6;15;--;41
Pinecrest;19;17;14;9;--;59
Glenn: Julius Reese 14, Dixon 8, Harris 7, Je. Scales 4, Jo. Scales 3, Gainey 3, Almonar 3
Pinecrest: Bradlee Haskell 25, Dillion Drennen 14, Bode 7, Blue 6, Haye 4, Ostert 2, Goins 1
Oak Grove 51, South Davidson 47
Oak Grove;15;11;4;21;--;51
S. Davidson;12;5;14;16;47
Oak Grove: Cole Johnston 12, Colby Landfried 13, Whitaker 9
South Davidson: T. Ellington 11, Dylan DeLattre 11, Hill 9, Smith 9
Girls basketball
Oak Grove 60, South Davidson 49
Oak Grove;8;13;26;13;--;60
S. Davidson;14;9;7;19;--;49
Oak Grove (1-0): Jordan Holt 16, Logan Ruiz 14, Hinkle 11, Kidder 10, Frady 4, Woodruff 3, Smith 2
S. Davidson (0-1): Harrison 17, Smith 9, Parker 9, Duffy 6, Gallimore 5, Oakes 3
Providence Grove 54, East Davidson 34
E. Davidson;6;14;4;10;--;34
Providence Grove;22;8;12;12;--;54
E. Davidson: Salem Hill 13, Grubb 8, Warrick 7, Baxley 5, Sechrist 1
Providence Grove: Malea Garrison 13, Makayla McClean 12, Kaitlyn Sexton 11, Austin 8, Fraizer 4, Jackson 4, Coltrane 2
