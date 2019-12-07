GIRLS BASKETBALL

Parkland 57, Carver 15

Parkland;26;24;2;5;--;57

Carver;2;2;4;7;--;15

Parkland (5-0): Danasja Horne 12, Reed 8, Smith 8, McCoy 8, Cannon 7, Tillman 6, Massey 4, Andrews 2, Holloway 2.

Carver (2-5): Wright 8, Porter 3, McRae 2, Wiley 2.

