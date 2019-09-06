Girls Soccer

Forsyth Country Day 3, Caldwell 1

Goals: Caldwell-Ben Grieves; Forsyth Country Day-Caelan Smith 2, Jesse Gargis. Assists: Caldwell-Kieron Mohorn; Forsyth Country Day-Caleb Divelbiss, Jesse Gargis, Jordan Skinner. Shots: Caldwell 6, Forsyth Country Day 20. Saves: Caldwell (Marshall Landry) 8; Forsyth Country Day (David Sanchez) 4.

Records: Forsyth Country Day 4-2, 2-1 PTAC.

GIRLS TENNIS

Salem Academy 8, Westchester Country Day 1

Singles: Krystal Chukwuanu (S) def Dory Keever 6-3; Emma Grimstead (S) def Emma Whitlock 8-1; Jesse Gentles (S) def Kate Reynolds 8-1; Faith Harcus (S) def Ava Tuggle 8-1; Izzy Smith (S) def Sofia Chedri 8-1; Emma Shelby (S) def Lucy Heard 8-1.

Doubles: Chukwuanu/Grimstead (S) def Whitlock/Lori Wilson 8-1; Sidney Stearnes/Molly Beasley (S) def Tuggle/Kate Leonard 8-2; Chedri/Claire Smith (WCD) def Camille Hudson/Michaela Murphy 8-3.

Records: Salem 2-0.

