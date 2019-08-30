GIRLS TENNIS

FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 8, BURLINGTON SCHOOL 1

Singles: Hailee Kincaid (FCD) d. Ellie Kiddle 6-3, 6-1; Nora Mansfield (BS) d. Ashley Parsons 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (8); Erica Choopani (FCD) d. Anna Meeks 6-3, 6-4; Brynna Myers (FDC) d. Katherine Yan 6-0, 6-1; Marybrooks Hall (FCD) d. Lilly Young 6-0, 6-0; Yu Otaki (FCD) d. Samanina Harper 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Hailee Kincaid-Julia Kincaid d. Kiddle-mansfield 8-5; Choopani-Hall d. Meeks-Merl Robinson 8-5; Otaki-Carol Guo d. Young-Harper 8-4.

Records: FCD 1-2.   

