GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness 59, Porter-Gaud 27

McGuinness;19;19;9;12;--;59

Porter-Gaud;4;9;3;11;--;27

Bishop McGuinness (11-1): Charley Chappell 16, Michelle Petrangeli 13, T. Chappell 9, Kreuter 7, Davis 6, Moya 4, Deal 4.

Porter-Gaud (6-5): Fontaine 7, Pearson 4, Burnett 4, Kuhn 4, Snyder 3, Harper 2, Parnell 2, Hancket 1. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary Day 54, Covenant Christian 45

Calvary Day;13;19;8;14;--;54

Covenant Christian;12;15;12;6;--;45

Calvary Day: James Wilkins 18, Zech Gibson 14, Javon Floyd 12, McClenahan 4, Gulledge 2, Hooten 2, Maguek 2.

Covenant Christian: Holloway 15, Sidibe 14, Anderson 8, Hailey 6, Ward 2.

