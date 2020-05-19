Toyota 500
Darlington Raceway
Start time: 6:30 EDT
The starting lineup for tonight’s Cup Series race will use the finishing order from May 17 as the basis for the lineup with one inversion;
Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the May 17 event will be inverted for the start of the May 20 race
Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the May 17 event will start from their finishing positions for the start of the May 20 race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field
Pos. No. Driver
1 37 Ryan Preece
2 13 Ty Dillon
3 22 Joey Logano
4 14 Clint Bowyer
5 12 Ryan Blaney
6 6 Ryan Newman
7 21 Matt DiBenedetto
8 2 Brad Keselowski
9 10 Aric Almirola
10 3 Austin Dillon
11 42 Matt Kenseth
12 38 John Hunter Nemechek
13 20 Erik Jones
14 8 Tyler Reddick
15 19 Martin Truex Jr.
16 11 Denny Hamlin
17 9 Chase Elliott
18 1 Kurt Busch
19 88 Alex Bowman
Pos. No. Driver
20 4 Kevin Harvick
21 43 Bubba Wallace
22 41 Cole Custer
23 34 Michael McDowell
24 95 Christopher Bell
25 96 Daniel Suarez
26 18 Kyle Busch
27 15 Brennan Poole
28 27 Gray Gaulding*
29 77 JJ Yeley*
30 51 Joey Gase
31 32 Corey LaJoie
32 17 Chris Buescher
33 66 Timmy Hill
34 24 William Byron
35 00 Quin Houff
36 53 Garrett Smithley
37 48 Jimmie Johnson
38 78 BJ McLeod
39 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
* Gray Gaulding and JJ Yeley will drop to the rear of the field for Wednesday’s race because those teams made a driver change between the two races at Darlington this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.