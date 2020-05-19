Toyota 500

Darlington Raceway

Start time: 6:30 EDT

The starting lineup for tonight’s Cup Series race will use the finishing order from May 17 as the basis for the lineup with one inversion;

Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the May 17 event will be inverted for the start of the May 20 race

Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the May 17 event will start from their finishing positions for the start of the May 20 race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field

Pos. No. Driver

1 37 Ryan Preece

2 13 Ty Dillon

3 22 Joey Logano

4 14 Clint Bowyer

5 12 Ryan Blaney

6 6 Ryan Newman

7 21 Matt DiBenedetto

8 2 Brad Keselowski

9 10 Aric Almirola

10 3 Austin Dillon

11 42 Matt Kenseth

12 38 John Hunter Nemechek

13 20 Erik Jones

14 8 Tyler Reddick

15 19 Martin Truex Jr.

16 11 Denny Hamlin

17 9 Chase Elliott

18 1 Kurt Busch

19 88 Alex Bowman

Pos. No. Driver

20 4 Kevin Harvick

21 43 Bubba Wallace

22 41 Cole Custer

23 34 Michael McDowell

24 95 Christopher Bell

25 96 Daniel Suarez

26 18 Kyle Busch

27 15 Brennan Poole

28 27 Gray Gaulding*

29 77 JJ Yeley*

30 51 Joey Gase

31 32 Corey LaJoie

32 17 Chris Buescher

33 66 Timmy Hill

34 24 William Byron

35 00 Quin Houff

36 53 Garrett Smithley

37 48 Jimmie Johnson

38 78 BJ McLeod

39 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

* Gray Gaulding and JJ Yeley will drop to the rear of the field for Wednesday’s race because those teams made a driver change between the two races at Darlington this week.

