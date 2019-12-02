Boys basketball

Bishop McGuinness 71, Triad Baptist 17

Bishop;32;19;7;13;—;71

Triad;4;2;7;4;—;17

Bishop (4-1): Noah Allred 14, Seth Williams 14, Dawson McAlhany 10, Ledbetter 7, Wilson 6, Fuller 5, Plucinizcac 4, Spencer 4, Riek 3, Coxwell 2, Markun 2

Triad (1-5): Hoppe 8, Locklear 5, Colenzo 2, Fitch 2

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments