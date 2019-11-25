Boys Basketball

Salem Christian 73, Burlington Christian 51

Salem;9;26;24;14;--;73

Burlington;12;8;19;12;--;51

Salem: Shad Thomas 25, Nicolas Watkins 15, Zach Shumate 15, Eli Arnold 13, Pegram 3, Flanagan 1, Summers 1

Burlington: Collin Wilson 23, Connor Johnson 14, Matheny 3, Allen 3, Cockerham 3, Wilburn 3, Byrd 2

Oak Grove 71, NC Leadership Academy 18

NCLA;5;4;5;4;--;18

Oak Grove;17;25;16;13;--;71

Oak Grove (2-1): Sakori Poole 14, Noah Richey 11, Suarez 8

Girls Basketball

North Wilkes 59, North Forsyth 30

North Forsyth;2;11;4;13;--;30

North Wilkes;11;20;19;9;--;59

North Forsyth (0-2): Makayla Kinzer 15, Blakely 8, Taylor 5, Smith 2

North Wilkes (3-1): Makayla Cornelius 13, Shelby Roal 12, Winkler 9, Martin 7, Tribble 5, M. Byrd 5, Harrold 4, Royall 3, Phillips 1

Oak Grove 65, NC Leadership Academy 14

NCLA;5;5;2;2;--;14

Oak Grove;21;14;15;15;--;65

NCLA (2-7): M. Perkins 8, K. Perkins 3, Floyd 3

Oak Grove (3-0): Holt 19, Kidder 9, Frady 8, Wooten 8, Jones 8, Hinkle 5, Ruiz 4, McManus 2, Smith 2

South Rowan 55, East Davidson 49

South Rowan;19;10;14;12;--;55

East Davidson;6;18;7;18;--;49

South Rowan: B. Rymer 15, M. Chabola 13, M. McGuire 13, M. Cherry 10, Rollins 3, Moore 1

East Davidson: Annie Sechrist 19, Skylar Grubb 14, Hill 9, Warrick 5, Mahan 2

