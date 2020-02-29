Prep Basketball Playoffs

BOYS

Third round

Saturday’s games

Class 3-A West

No. 9 Greensboro Smith 59, No. 1 Mount Tabor 25

Class 2-A West

No. 5 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 63, No. 13 Lexington 47

No. 3 Shelby 80, No. 6 North Davidson 60

No. 2 West Stokes 74, No. 7 Hendersonville 55

Class 2-A East

No. 3 Farmville Central 83, No. 22 Ledford 48

Class 1-A West

No. 1 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 80, No. 6 Starmount 63

No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep 71, No. 7 North Rowan 51

GIRLS

Third round

Saturday’s games

Class 4-A West

No. 3 Charlotte Providence 52, No. 11 East Forsyth 42

No. 7 Charlotte Vance 46, No. 2 Glenn 40

Second round

Friday’s games

Class 2-A West

No. 8 Ashe County 53, No. 9 Marshville Forest Hills 36

Third round

Saturday’s games

Class 2-A West

No. 4 Forbush 68, No. 5 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 50

Class 1-A West

No. 4 East Surry 65, No. 5 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 44

No. 7 Highlands (17-11) at No. 2 Alleghany (26-3), 3 p.m.

Class 1-A East

No. 9 Bishop McGuinness 58, No. 1 Pamlico County 41

