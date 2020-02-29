Prep Basketball Playoffs
BOYS
Third round
Saturday’s games
Class 3-A West
No. 9 Greensboro Smith 59, No. 1 Mount Tabor 25
Class 2-A West
No. 5 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 63, No. 13 Lexington 47
No. 3 Shelby 80, No. 6 North Davidson 60
No. 2 West Stokes 74, No. 7 Hendersonville 55
Class 2-A East
No. 3 Farmville Central 83, No. 22 Ledford 48
Class 1-A West
No. 1 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 80, No. 6 Starmount 63
No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep 71, No. 7 North Rowan 51
GIRLS
Third round
Saturday’s games
Class 4-A West
No. 3 Charlotte Providence 52, No. 11 East Forsyth 42
No. 7 Charlotte Vance 46, No. 2 Glenn 40
Second round
Friday’s games
Class 2-A West
No. 8 Ashe County 53, No. 9 Marshville Forest Hills 36
Third round
Saturday’s games
Class 2-A West
No. 4 Forbush 68, No. 5 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 50
Class 1-A West
No. 4 East Surry 65, No. 5 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 44
No. 7 Highlands (17-11) at No. 2 Alleghany (26-3), 3 p.m.
Class 1-A East
No. 9 Bishop McGuinness 58, No. 1 Pamlico County 41
