Prep Basketball Standings, Schedule
Through Monday’s games
Boys
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Reynolds 4-1 10-8
Glenn 4-2 11-9
Davie County 3-2 12-6
East Forsyth 3-3 5-14
West Forsyth 2-4 3-17
Reagan 1-5 6-13
Tuesday’s games
Reynolds at Reagan, 7:30 p.m.
Davie County at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Glenn at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Mount Tabor 5-1 19-1
Greensboro Smith 4-2 15-5
Parkland 4-2 15-3
Southwest Guilford 3-3 10-10
Greensboro Dudley 2-4 14-5
Western Guilford 0-6 4-16
Tuesday’s games
Mount Tabor at Greensboro Dudley, 7:30 p.m.
Parkland at Western Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Greensboro Smith at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Lexington 13-1 16-3
North Davidson 12-2 16-4
Central Davidson 9-5 12-6
Salisbury 9-5 12-7
Thomasville 8-6 12-7
Ledford 8-6 11-8
South Rowan 4-10 4-16
Oak Grove 3-11 6-13
West Davidson 3-11 5-14
East Davidson 1-13 1-18
Tuesday’s games
Lexington at North Davidson, 6:30 p.m.
South Rowan at Thomasville, 7 p.m.
East Davidson at Central Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Ledford at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.
West Davidson at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Starmount 10-1 16-5
Wilkes Central 8-2 10-7
West Wilkes 8-3 12-7
Elkin 6-5 7-12
Ashe County 4-6 6-12
Alleghany 3-7 8-12
North Wilkes 2-9 6-15
East Wilkes 1-9 4-14
Tuesday’s games
Alleghany at East Wilkes, 6 p.m.
North Wilkes at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.
Elkin at Ashe County, 7:30 p.m.
Starmount at Wilkes Central, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIED. ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Stokes 9-1 15-4
North Forsyth 8-2 15-5
Atkins 8-2 14-5
North Surry 6-4 13-6
Walkertown 5-5 8-10
Forbush 2-8 6-13
Carver 1-9 2-17
Surry Central 1-0 1-19
Tuesday’s games
Atkins at Forbush, 7:30 p.m.
Carver at Walkertown, 7:30 p.m.
North Surry at North Forsyth, 8 p.m.
West Stokes at Surry Central, 8 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Winston-Salem Prep 6-0 13-6
East Surry 4-2 11-4
Mount Airy 4-2 12-7
Bishop McGuinness 2-4 12-8
South Stokes 1-5 9-11
North Stokes 1-5 13-7
Tuesday’s games
South Stokes at Mount Airy, 7 p.m.
Bishop McGuinness at North Stokes, 8 p.m.
Winston-Salem Prep at East Surry, 8 p.m.
Girls
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Glenn 6-0 17-1
East Forsyth 4-2 12-8
West Forsyth 4-2 11-7
Reagan 2-4 9-9
Reynolds 1-4 6-12
Davie County 0-5 0-19
Tuesday’s games
Reynolds at Reagan, 6 p.m.
Glenn at East Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Davie County at West Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Davie County at Reynolds, 6 p.m.
West Forsyth at Bishop McGuinness, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Greensboro Dudley 6-0 14-6
Southwest Guilford 5-1 14-6
Mount Tabor 4-2 10-10
Western Guilford 2-4 9-8
Parkland 1-5 7-10
Greensboro Smith 0-6 0-19
Tuesday’s games
Parkland at Western Guilford, 6 p.m.
Greensboro Smith at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
Mount Tabor at Greensboro Dudley, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Salisbury 15-0 18-1
Ledford 12-2 15-4
North Davidson 11-3 15-5
West Dvidson 9-5 12-7
Thomasville 7-7 9-9
Oak Grove 6-8 11-9
Central Davidson 6-8 8-10
South Rowan 3-11 4-16
Lexington 2-12 6-13
East Davidson 0-14 0-19
Tuesday’s games
West Davidson at Oak Grove, 6 p.m.
East Davidson at Central Davidson, 6 p.m.
South Rowan at Thomasville, 6 p.m.
North Davidson at Lexington, 6 p.m.
Ledford at Salisbury, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Wilkes Central 9-1 15-3
West Wilkes 9-2 16-3
Alleghany 8-2 18-2
Ashe County 7-3 13-5
Starmount 4-7 6-13
North Wilkes 3-8 11-10
East Wilkes 1-9 3-15
Elkin 1-10 3-16
Tuesday’s games
Alleghany at East Wilkes, 6 p.m.
Starmount at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.
North Wilkes at West Wilkes, 6 p.m.
Elkin at Ashe County, 6:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIED. ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Forbush 10-0 18-2
West Stokes 8-2 16-3
Surry Central 7-3 13-7
North Surry 5-5 9-10
Atkins 5-6 7-9
Walkertown 4-6 6-13
North Forsyth 2-9 3-17
Carver 0-10 3-16
Tuesday’s games
West Stokes at Surry Central, 6 p.m.
North Surry at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Atkins at Forbush, 6 p.m.
Carver at Walkertown, 6:15 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
East Surry 5-1 10-5
Bishop McGuinness 5-1 16-2
Mount Airy 4-2 10-8
North Stokes 2-4 6-14
Winston-Salem Prep 2-4 7-11
South Stokes 0-6 8-12
Tuesday’s games
South Stokes at Mount Airy, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop McGuinness at North Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem Prep at East Surry, 6:30 p.m.
