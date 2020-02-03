Prep Basketball Standings, Schedule

Through Monday’s games

Boys

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Reynolds 4-1 10-8

Glenn 4-2 11-9

Davie County 3-2 12-6

East Forsyth 3-3 5-14

West Forsyth 2-4 3-17

Reagan 1-5 6-13

Tuesday’s games

Reynolds at Reagan, 7:30 p.m.

Davie County at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Glenn at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Mount Tabor 5-1 19-1

Greensboro Smith 4-2 15-5

Parkland 4-2 15-3

Southwest Guilford 3-3 10-10

Greensboro Dudley 2-4 14-5

Western Guilford 0-6 4-16

Tuesday’s games

Mount Tabor at Greensboro Dudley, 7:30 p.m.

Parkland at Western Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Greensboro Smith at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Lexington 13-1 16-3

North Davidson 12-2 16-4

Central Davidson 9-5 12-6

Salisbury 9-5 12-7

Thomasville 8-6 12-7

Ledford 8-6 11-8

South Rowan 4-10 4-16

Oak Grove 3-11 6-13

West Davidson 3-11 5-14

East Davidson 1-13 1-18

Tuesday’s games

Lexington at North Davidson, 6:30 p.m.

South Rowan at Thomasville, 7 p.m.

East Davidson at Central Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Ledford at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.

West Davidson at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Starmount 10-1 16-5

Wilkes Central 8-2 10-7

West Wilkes 8-3 12-7

Elkin 6-5 7-12

Ashe County 4-6 6-12

Alleghany 3-7 8-12

North Wilkes 2-9 6-15

East Wilkes 1-9 4-14

Tuesday’s games

Alleghany at East Wilkes, 6 p.m.

North Wilkes at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.

Elkin at Ashe County, 7:30 p.m.

Starmount at Wilkes Central, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN PIED. ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Stokes 9-1 15-4

North Forsyth 8-2 15-5

Atkins 8-2 14-5

North Surry 6-4 13-6

Walkertown 5-5 8-10

Forbush 2-8 6-13

Carver 1-9 2-17

Surry Central 1-0 1-19

Tuesday’s games

Atkins at Forbush, 7:30 p.m.

Carver at Walkertown, 7:30 p.m.

North Surry at North Forsyth, 8 p.m.

West Stokes at Surry Central, 8 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Winston-Salem Prep 6-0 13-6

East Surry 4-2 11-4

Mount Airy 4-2 12-7

Bishop McGuinness 2-4 12-8

South Stokes 1-5 9-11

North Stokes 1-5 13-7

Tuesday’s games

South Stokes at Mount Airy, 7 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness at North Stokes, 8 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep at East Surry, 8 p.m.

Girls

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Glenn 6-0 17-1

East Forsyth 4-2 12-8

West Forsyth 4-2 11-7

Reagan 2-4 9-9

Reynolds 1-4 6-12

Davie County 0-5 0-19

Tuesday’s games

Reynolds at Reagan, 6 p.m.

Glenn at East Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Davie County at West Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Davie County at Reynolds, 6 p.m.

West Forsyth at Bishop McGuinness, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Greensboro Dudley 6-0 14-6

Southwest Guilford 5-1 14-6

Mount Tabor 4-2 10-10

Western Guilford 2-4 9-8

Parkland 1-5 7-10

Greensboro Smith 0-6 0-19

Tuesday’s games

Parkland at Western Guilford, 6 p.m.

Greensboro Smith at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

Mount Tabor at Greensboro Dudley, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Salisbury 15-0 18-1

Ledford 12-2 15-4

North Davidson 11-3 15-5

West Dvidson 9-5 12-7

Thomasville 7-7 9-9

Oak Grove 6-8 11-9

Central Davidson 6-8 8-10

South Rowan 3-11 4-16

Lexington 2-12 6-13

East Davidson 0-14 0-19

Tuesday’s games

West Davidson at Oak Grove, 6 p.m.

East Davidson at Central Davidson, 6 p.m.

South Rowan at Thomasville, 6 p.m.

North Davidson at Lexington, 6 p.m.

Ledford at Salisbury, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Wilkes Central 9-1 15-3

West Wilkes 9-2 16-3

Alleghany 8-2 18-2

Ashe County 7-3 13-5

Starmount 4-7 6-13

North Wilkes 3-8 11-10

East Wilkes 1-9 3-15

Elkin 1-10 3-16

Tuesday’s games

Alleghany at East Wilkes, 6 p.m.

Starmount at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.

North Wilkes at West Wilkes, 6 p.m.

Elkin at Ashe County, 6:30 p.m.

WESTERN PIED. ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Forbush 10-0 18-2

West Stokes 8-2 16-3

Surry Central 7-3 13-7

North Surry 5-5 9-10

Atkins 5-6 7-9

Walkertown 4-6 6-13

North Forsyth 2-9 3-17

Carver 0-10 3-16

Tuesday’s games

West Stokes at Surry Central, 6 p.m.

North Surry at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Atkins at Forbush, 6 p.m.

Carver at Walkertown, 6:15 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

East Surry 5-1 10-5

Bishop McGuinness 5-1 16-2

Mount Airy 4-2 10-8

North Stokes 2-4 6-14

Winston-Salem Prep 2-4 7-11

South Stokes 0-6 8-12

Tuesday’s games

South Stokes at Mount Airy, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness at North Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep at East Surry, 6:30 p.m.

