High school basketball

(Standings through Monday)

Boys

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Glenn 3-1 10-8

East Forsyth 3-1 5-12

Reynolds 3-1 9-8

Davie County 2-2 11-6

Reagan 1-3 6-11

West Forsyth 0-4 1-17

Tuesday’s games

West Forsyth at Glenn, 7:30 p.m.

Reagan at Davie County, 7:30 p.m.

East Forsyth at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Parkland 4-0 15-1

Mount Tabor 3-1 17-1

Greensboro Smith 3-1 14-4

Southwest Guilford 2-2 9-9

Greensboro Dudley 0-4 12-5

Western Guilford 0-4 4-14

Tuesday’s games

Greensboro Dudley at Western Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Tabor at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Parkland at Greensboro Smith, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Lexington 11-1 14-3

North Davidson 10-2 14-4

Salisbury 8-4 11-6

Central Davidson 8-4 11-5

Thomasville 7-5 11-6

Ledford 7-5 10-7

Oak Grove 3-9 6-11

West Davidson 3-9 5-12

South Rowan 2-10 2-16

East Davidson 1-11 1-16

Tuesday’s games

East Davidson at Thomasville, 7 p.m.

Ledford at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Oak Grove at South Rowan, 7 p.m.

Salisbury at Central Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

North Davidson at West Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Wilkes 8-1 12-5

Starmount 8-1 14-5

Wilkes Central 7-2 9-7

Elkin 5-4 6-11

Ashe County 4-5 6-11

Alleghany 2-7 6-12

East Wilkes 1-8 4-13

North Wilkes 1-8 5-14

Tuesday’s games

Alleghany at Elkin, 6 p.m.

Ashe County at North Wilkes, 7 p.m.

Wilkes Central at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.

East Wilkes at Starmount, 8 p.m.

WESTERN PIED. ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Stokes 8-0 13-3

Atkins 7-1 13-4

North Forsyth 6-2 13-5

North Surry 4-4 11-6

Walkertown 3-5 6-10

Forbush 2-6 6-11

Carver 1-7 2-15

Surry Central 1-7 1-17

Tuesday’s games

Walkertown at Forbush, 7:30 p.m.

West Stokes at Atkins, 7:30 p.m.

North Forsyth at Carver, 8 p.m.

Surry Central at North Surry, 8 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Winston-Salem Prep 4-0 11-6

Mount Airy 3-1 11-6

Bishop McGuinness 2-2 12-6

East Surry 2-2 9-4

North Stokes 1-3 13-5

South Stokes 0-4 8-9

Tuesday’s games

North Stokes at South Stokes, 7 p.m.

Mount Airy at East Surry, 8 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness at Winston-Salem Prep, 8 p.m.

Girls basketball

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Glenn 4-0 15-1

West Forsyth 4-0 11-5

East Forsyth 2-2 10-8

Reagan 1-2 8-7

Reynolds 1-3 6-11

Davie County 0-4 0-18

Tuesday’s games

East Forsyth at Reynolds, 6 p.m.

West Forsyth at Glenn, 6 p.m.

Reagan at Davie County, 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Greensboro Dudley 4-0 12-6

Southwest Guilford 3-1 12-6

Mount Tabor 3-1 9-9

Western Guilford 2-2 9-6

Parkland 0-4 6-9

Greensboro Smith 0-4 0-16

Tuesday’s games

Mount Tabor at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

Parkland at Greensboro Smith, 6 p.m.

Greensboro Dudley at Western Guilford, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Salisbury 13-0 16-1

Ledford 10-2 13-4

North Davidson 10-2 14-4

West Davidson 8-4 11-6

Central Davidson 6-6 8-8

Thomasville 5-7 7-9

Oak Grove 5-7 10-8

South Rowan 3-9 4-14

Lexington 1-11 5-12

East Davidson 0-12 0-17

Tuesday’s games

Oak Grove at South Rowan, 6 p.m.

Ledford at Lexington, 6 p.m.

Salisbury at Central Davidson, 6 p.m.

East Davidson at Thomasville, 6 p.m.

North Davidson at West Davidson, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Wilkes Central 9-0 15-2

Alleghany 7-2 16-2

West Wilkes 7-2 14-3

Ashe County 6-3 12-5

Starmount 3-6 5-12

North Wilkes 2-7 10-9

East Wilkes 1-8 3-14

Elkin 1-8 3-14

Tuesday’s games

East Wilkes at Starmount, 4 p.m.

Wilkes Central at West Wilkes, 6 p.m.

Ashe County at North Wilkes, 6 p.m.

Alleghany at Elkin, 6 p.m.

WESTERN PIED. ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Forbush 8-0 16-2

West Stokes 7-1 14-2

Surry Central 5-3 11-7

North Surry 4-4 8-9

Walkertown 4-4 6-11

Atkins 4-5 6-8

North Forsyth 1-8 2-16

Carver 0-8 3-14

Tuesday’s games

West Stokes at Atkins, 6 p.m.

North Forsyth at Carver, 6 p.m.

Walkertown at Forbush, 6 p.m.

Surry Central at North Surry, 6 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf Overall

East Surry 4-0 9-4

Bishop McGuinness 3-1 14-2

Mount Airy 3-1 9-6

North Stokes 1-3 5-13

Winston-Salem Prep 1-3 6-10

South Stokes 0-4 8-9

Tuesday’s games

North Stokes at South Stokes, 4 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness at Winston-Salem Prep, 6:15 p.m.

Mount Airy at East Surry, 6:30 p.m.

