High school basketball
(Standings through Monday)
Boys
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Glenn 3-1 10-8
East Forsyth 3-1 5-12
Reynolds 3-1 9-8
Davie County 2-2 11-6
Reagan 1-3 6-11
West Forsyth 0-4 1-17
Tuesday’s games
West Forsyth at Glenn, 7:30 p.m.
Reagan at Davie County, 7:30 p.m.
East Forsyth at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Parkland 4-0 15-1
Mount Tabor 3-1 17-1
Greensboro Smith 3-1 14-4
Southwest Guilford 2-2 9-9
Greensboro Dudley 0-4 12-5
Western Guilford 0-4 4-14
Tuesday’s games
Greensboro Dudley at Western Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Tabor at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Parkland at Greensboro Smith, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Lexington 11-1 14-3
North Davidson 10-2 14-4
Salisbury 8-4 11-6
Central Davidson 8-4 11-5
Thomasville 7-5 11-6
Ledford 7-5 10-7
Oak Grove 3-9 6-11
West Davidson 3-9 5-12
South Rowan 2-10 2-16
East Davidson 1-11 1-16
Tuesday’s games
East Davidson at Thomasville, 7 p.m.
Ledford at Lexington, 7 p.m.
Oak Grove at South Rowan, 7 p.m.
Salisbury at Central Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
North Davidson at West Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Wilkes 8-1 12-5
Starmount 8-1 14-5
Wilkes Central 7-2 9-7
Elkin 5-4 6-11
Ashe County 4-5 6-11
Alleghany 2-7 6-12
East Wilkes 1-8 4-13
North Wilkes 1-8 5-14
Tuesday’s games
Alleghany at Elkin, 6 p.m.
Ashe County at North Wilkes, 7 p.m.
Wilkes Central at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.
East Wilkes at Starmount, 8 p.m.
WESTERN PIED. ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Stokes 8-0 13-3
Atkins 7-1 13-4
North Forsyth 6-2 13-5
North Surry 4-4 11-6
Walkertown 3-5 6-10
Forbush 2-6 6-11
Carver 1-7 2-15
Surry Central 1-7 1-17
Tuesday’s games
Walkertown at Forbush, 7:30 p.m.
West Stokes at Atkins, 7:30 p.m.
North Forsyth at Carver, 8 p.m.
Surry Central at North Surry, 8 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Winston-Salem Prep 4-0 11-6
Mount Airy 3-1 11-6
Bishop McGuinness 2-2 12-6
East Surry 2-2 9-4
North Stokes 1-3 13-5
South Stokes 0-4 8-9
Tuesday’s games
North Stokes at South Stokes, 7 p.m.
Mount Airy at East Surry, 8 p.m.
Bishop McGuinness at Winston-Salem Prep, 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Glenn 4-0 15-1
West Forsyth 4-0 11-5
East Forsyth 2-2 10-8
Reagan 1-2 8-7
Reynolds 1-3 6-11
Davie County 0-4 0-18
Tuesday’s games
East Forsyth at Reynolds, 6 p.m.
West Forsyth at Glenn, 6 p.m.
Reagan at Davie County, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Greensboro Dudley 4-0 12-6
Southwest Guilford 3-1 12-6
Mount Tabor 3-1 9-9
Western Guilford 2-2 9-6
Parkland 0-4 6-9
Greensboro Smith 0-4 0-16
Tuesday’s games
Mount Tabor at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
Parkland at Greensboro Smith, 6 p.m.
Greensboro Dudley at Western Guilford, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Salisbury 13-0 16-1
Ledford 10-2 13-4
North Davidson 10-2 14-4
West Davidson 8-4 11-6
Central Davidson 6-6 8-8
Thomasville 5-7 7-9
Oak Grove 5-7 10-8
South Rowan 3-9 4-14
Lexington 1-11 5-12
East Davidson 0-12 0-17
Tuesday’s games
Oak Grove at South Rowan, 6 p.m.
Ledford at Lexington, 6 p.m.
Salisbury at Central Davidson, 6 p.m.
East Davidson at Thomasville, 6 p.m.
North Davidson at West Davidson, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Wilkes Central 9-0 15-2
Alleghany 7-2 16-2
West Wilkes 7-2 14-3
Ashe County 6-3 12-5
Starmount 3-6 5-12
North Wilkes 2-7 10-9
East Wilkes 1-8 3-14
Elkin 1-8 3-14
Tuesday’s games
East Wilkes at Starmount, 4 p.m.
Wilkes Central at West Wilkes, 6 p.m.
Ashe County at North Wilkes, 6 p.m.
Alleghany at Elkin, 6 p.m.
WESTERN PIED. ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Forbush 8-0 16-2
West Stokes 7-1 14-2
Surry Central 5-3 11-7
North Surry 4-4 8-9
Walkertown 4-4 6-11
Atkins 4-5 6-8
North Forsyth 1-8 2-16
Carver 0-8 3-14
Tuesday’s games
West Stokes at Atkins, 6 p.m.
North Forsyth at Carver, 6 p.m.
Walkertown at Forbush, 6 p.m.
Surry Central at North Surry, 6 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf Overall
East Surry 4-0 9-4
Bishop McGuinness 3-1 14-2
Mount Airy 3-1 9-6
North Stokes 1-3 5-13
Winston-Salem Prep 1-3 6-10
South Stokes 0-4 8-9
Tuesday’s games
North Stokes at South Stokes, 4 p.m.
Bishop McGuinness at Winston-Salem Prep, 6:15 p.m.
Mount Airy at East Surry, 6:30 p.m.
