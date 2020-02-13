Prep Basketball Standings
Boys
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Reynolds 8-1 14-8
Glenn 6-3 13-10
Davie County 4-5 13-9
Reagan 3-6 8-14
East Forsyth 3-6 5-17
West Forsyth 3-6 4-19
Today’s games
Davie County at Reagan, 7:30 p.m.
Glenn at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Reynolds at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Parkland 7-2 18-3
Mount Tabor 7-2 21-2
Greensboro Smith 6-3 17-6
Southwest Guilford 5-4 12-11
Greensboro Dudley 2-7 14-8
Western Guilford 0-9 4-19
Today’s games
Greensboro Smith at Parkland, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest Guilford at Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.
Western Guilford at Greensboro Dudley, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Lexington 15-2 18-4
North Davidson 15-2 19-4
Central Davidson 11-6 14-7
Salisbury 11-6 14-8
Thomasville 11-6 15-7
Ledford 10-7 13-9
South Rowan 4-13 4-19
Oak Grove 4-13 7-15
West Davidson 3-14 5-17
East Davidson 1-16 1-21
Today’s games
Lexington at Thomasville, 7 p.m.
Central Davidson at West Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Grove at East Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Salisbury at South Rowan, 7:30 p.m.
North Davidson at Ledford, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Starmount 12-2 18-6
Wilkes Central 11-3 13-8
West Wilkes 11-3 15-7
Elkin 7-7 8-14
Ashe County 5-9 7-15
East Wilkes 4-10 7-15
Alleghany 3-11 8-16
North Wilkes 3-11 7-17
Thursday’s conference tournament
North Wilkes at Starmount
Ashe County at Elkin
Today’s games
Alleghany at Wilkes Central, 7:30 p.m.
East Wilkes at West Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIED. ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Stokes 12-1 18-4
North Forsyth 11-2 18-5
Atkins 11-2 17-5
North Surry 7-6 14-9
Walkertown 6-7 9-12
Forbush 3-10 7-15
Carver 1-12 2-20
Surry Central 1-12 1-22
Today’s games
Atkins at Walkertown, 7:30 p.m.
West Stokes at North Forsyth, 8 p.m.
Carver at Surry Central, 8 p.m.
Forbush at North Surry, 8 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Winston-Salem Prep 8-1 15-7
East Surry 6-3 14-5
Mount Airy 6-3 14-8
North Stokes 3-6 15-8
South Stokes 2-7 10-13
Bishop McGuinness 2-7 12-11
Thursday’s results
East Surry at Mount Airy
South Stokes at North Stokes
Today’s games
Winston-Salem Prep at Bishop McGuinness, 8 p.m.
Girls
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Glenn 9-0 20-1
West Forsyth 7-2 14-8
East Forsyth 6-3 14-9
Reagan 3-6 10-11
Reynolds 2-7 7-15
Davie County 0-9 0-23
Today’s games
Glenn at West Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Davie County at Reagan, 6 p.m.
Reynolds at East Forsyth, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Greensboro Dudley 8-1 16-7
Southwest Guilford 7-2 16-7
Mount Tabor 6-2 12-10
Western Guilford 3-6 10-10
Parkland 2-7 8-13
Greensboro Smith 0-8 0-21
Today’s games
Southwest Guilford at Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.
Greensboro at Parkland, 6 p.m.
Western Guilford at Greenbsoro Dudley, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Salisbury 18-0 21-1
Ledford 14-3 17-5
North Davidson 12-5 16-7
West Davidson 10-7 13-9
Central Davidson 9-8 11-10
Thomasville 9-8 11-10
Oak Grove 8-9 13-10
Lexington 3-14 7-15
South Rowan 3-14 4-19
East Davidson 0-17 0-22
Today’s games
Central Davidson at West Davidson, 6 p.m.
Lexington at Thomasville, 6 p.m.
Salisbury at South Rowan, 6 p.m.
North Davidson at Ledford, 6 p.m.
Oak Grove at East Davidson, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Alleghany 11-3 21-3
Ashe County 11-3 17-5
Wilkes Central 11-3 17-5
West Wilkes 10-4 17-5
North Wilkes 6-8 14-10
Starmount 4-10 6-16
East Wilkes 2-12 4-18
Elkin 1-13 3-19
Thursday’s conference tournament
North Wilkes at West Wilkes
Elkin at Ashe County
East Wilkes at Alleghany
Today’s games
Starmount at Wilkes Central, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIED. ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Forbush 13-0 21-2
West Stokes 11-2 19-3
Surry Central 9-4 15-8
North Surry 8-5 12-11
Walkertown 5-8 7-15
Atkins 5-9 7-12
North Forsyth 2-12 3-20
Carver 0-13 3-19
Today’s games
West Stokes at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Forbush at North Surry, 6 p.m.
Atkins at Walkertown, 6:15 p.m.
Carver at Surry Central, 6:15 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
East Surry 8-1 14-5
Bishop McGuinness 7-2 19-3
Mount Airy 6-3 12-9
Winston-Salem Prep 4-5 9-12
North Stokes 2-7 6-17
South Stokes 0-9 8-15
Thursday’s results
South Stokes at North Stokes
East Surry at Mount Airy
Today’s game
Winston-Salem Prep at Bishop McGuinness, 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.