Prep Basketball Standings

Boys

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Reynolds 8-1 14-8

Glenn 6-3 13-10

Davie County 4-5 13-9

Reagan 3-6 8-14

East Forsyth 3-6 5-17

West Forsyth 3-6 4-19

Today’s games

Davie County at Reagan, 7:30 p.m.

Glenn at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Parkland 7-2 18-3

Mount Tabor 7-2 21-2

Greensboro Smith 6-3 17-6

Southwest Guilford 5-4 12-11

Greensboro Dudley 2-7 14-8

Western Guilford 0-9 4-19

Today’s games

Greensboro Smith at Parkland, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Guilford at Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.

Western Guilford at Greensboro Dudley, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Lexington 15-2 18-4

North Davidson 15-2 19-4

Central Davidson 11-6 14-7

Salisbury 11-6 14-8

Thomasville 11-6 15-7

Ledford 10-7 13-9

South Rowan 4-13 4-19

Oak Grove 4-13 7-15

West Davidson 3-14 5-17

East Davidson 1-16 1-21

Today’s games

Lexington at Thomasville, 7 p.m.

Central Davidson at West Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Grove at East Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Salisbury at South Rowan, 7:30 p.m.

North Davidson at Ledford, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Starmount 12-2 18-6

Wilkes Central 11-3 13-8

West Wilkes 11-3 15-7

Elkin 7-7 8-14

Ashe County 5-9 7-15

East Wilkes 4-10 7-15

Alleghany 3-11 8-16

North Wilkes 3-11 7-17

Thursday’s conference tournament

North Wilkes at Starmount

Ashe County at Elkin

Today’s games

Alleghany at Wilkes Central, 7:30 p.m.

East Wilkes at West Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN PIED. ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Stokes 12-1 18-4

North Forsyth 11-2 18-5

Atkins 11-2 17-5

North Surry 7-6 14-9

Walkertown 6-7 9-12

Forbush 3-10 7-15

Carver 1-12 2-20

Surry Central 1-12 1-22

Today’s games

Atkins at Walkertown, 7:30 p.m.

West Stokes at North Forsyth, 8 p.m.

Carver at Surry Central, 8 p.m.

Forbush at North Surry, 8 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Winston-Salem Prep 8-1 15-7

East Surry 6-3 14-5

Mount Airy 6-3 14-8

North Stokes 3-6 15-8

South Stokes 2-7 10-13

Bishop McGuinness 2-7 12-11

Thursday’s results

East Surry at Mount Airy

South Stokes at North Stokes

Today’s games

Winston-Salem Prep at Bishop McGuinness, 8 p.m.

Girls

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Glenn 9-0 20-1

West Forsyth 7-2 14-8

East Forsyth 6-3 14-9

Reagan 3-6 10-11

Reynolds 2-7 7-15

Davie County 0-9 0-23

Today’s games

Glenn at West Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Davie County at Reagan, 6 p.m.

Reynolds at East Forsyth, 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Greensboro Dudley 8-1 16-7

Southwest Guilford 7-2 16-7

Mount Tabor 6-2 12-10

Western Guilford 3-6 10-10

Parkland 2-7 8-13

Greensboro Smith 0-8 0-21

Today’s games

Southwest Guilford at Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Parkland, 6 p.m.

Western Guilford at Greenbsoro Dudley, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Salisbury 18-0 21-1

Ledford 14-3 17-5

North Davidson 12-5 16-7

West Davidson 10-7 13-9

Central Davidson 9-8 11-10

Thomasville 9-8 11-10

Oak Grove 8-9 13-10

Lexington 3-14 7-15

South Rowan 3-14 4-19

East Davidson 0-17 0-22

Today’s games

Central Davidson at West Davidson, 6 p.m.

Lexington at Thomasville, 6 p.m.

Salisbury at South Rowan, 6 p.m.

North Davidson at Ledford, 6 p.m.

Oak Grove at East Davidson, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Alleghany 11-3 21-3

Ashe County 11-3 17-5

Wilkes Central 11-3 17-5

West Wilkes 10-4 17-5

North Wilkes 6-8 14-10

Starmount 4-10 6-16

East Wilkes 2-12 4-18

Elkin 1-13 3-19

Thursday’s conference tournament

North Wilkes at West Wilkes

Elkin at Ashe County

East Wilkes at Alleghany

Today’s games

Starmount at Wilkes Central, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN PIED. ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Forbush 13-0 21-2

West Stokes 11-2 19-3

Surry Central 9-4 15-8

North Surry 8-5 12-11

Walkertown 5-8 7-15

Atkins 5-9 7-12

North Forsyth 2-12 3-20

Carver 0-13 3-19

Today’s games

West Stokes at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Forbush at North Surry, 6 p.m.

Atkins at Walkertown, 6:15 p.m.

Carver at Surry Central, 6:15 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

East Surry 8-1 14-5

Bishop McGuinness 7-2 19-3

Mount Airy 6-3 12-9

Winston-Salem Prep 4-5 9-12

North Stokes 2-7 6-17

South Stokes 0-9 8-15

Thursday’s results

South Stokes at North Stokes

East Surry at Mount Airy

Today’s game

Winston-Salem Prep at Bishop McGuinness, 6:30 p.m.

Load comments